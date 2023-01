LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER About 40 people showed up on a warm January afternoon to start off 2023 on the "right foot" with the First Day Hike sponsored by Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park on Jan. 1, 2023. Park interpreter Mattison Griffin led the one-mile hike around the park and stopped at several points to provide information about the Battle of Prairie Grove.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER About 40 people showed up on a warm January afternoon to start off 2023 on the "right foot" with the First Day Hike sponsored by Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Park interpreter Mattison Griffin led the one-mile hike around the park and stopped at several points to provide information about the Battle of Prairie Grove.

Print Headline: First Day Hike

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content