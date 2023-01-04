Folsom Student Honors

COURTESY PHOTO The following students at Folsom Elementary In Farmington received an Academic Award in December: (front, left,) Kaeson Sprinkle, Justyce McCoy, Rhees Rector, Andrew Vasquez, Cooper Williams, Blake Schurtz; (middle, left) Eliza Limberg, Brayleigh Riggin, Winter Young, Charlee Southerland, Araya Blackburn, Fischer Long; (back, left) Kellen Kennedy, Oliver Lewis, Keaton Still, Tripp Eldridge, Layton Gunnlaugsson, Edgar Lopez.

COURTESY PHOTO The following students at Folsom Elementary In Farmington received an Academic Award in December: (front, left,) Kaeson Sprinkle, Justyce McCoy, Rhees Rector, Andrew Vasquez, Cooper Williams, Blake Schurtz; (middle, left) Eliza Limberg, Brayleigh Riggin, Winter Young, Charlee Southerland, Araya Blackburn, Fischer Long; (back, left) Kellen Kennedy, Oliver Lewis, Keaton Still, Tripp Eldridge, Layton Gunnlaugsson, Edgar Lopez.

COURTESY PHOTO The following students at Folsom Elementary In Farmington received an Academic Award in December: (front, left,) Kaeson Sprinkle, Justyce McCoy, Rhees Rector, Andrew Vasquez, Cooper Williams, Blake Schurtz; (middle, left) Eliza Limberg, Brayleigh Riggin, Winter Young, Charlee Southerland, Araya Blackburn, Fischer Long; (back, left) Kellen Kennedy, Oliver Lewis, Keaton Still, Tripp Eldridge, Layton Gunnlaugsson, Edgar Lopez.

COURTESY PHOTO These students were named the December Students of the Month at Folsom Elementary in Farmington: (front, left) Ryleigh Hannah, Emma Higgins , Cole Morton, Emersyn Noe, Chandler Brumley; (second row, left) Anabelle Atilano, Adley Clark, Eli Johnson, Easton Johnson, Josie Schmitt, Mia Casas; (back, left) Adalyn Fessler, Blythe Nelson, Samson Cavin, Chloe Swopes, Aubrey Freeman, Kinsley Linch.

COURTESY PHOTO These students were named the December Students of the Month at Folsom Elementary in Farmington: (front, left) Ryleigh Hannah, Emma Higgins , Cole Morton, Emersyn Noe, Chandler Brumley; (second row, left) Anabelle Atilano, Adley Clark, Eli Johnson, Easton Johnson, Josie Schmitt, Mia Casas; (back, left) Adalyn Fessler, Blythe Nelson, Samson Cavin, Chloe Swopes, Aubrey Freeman, Kinsley Linch.

COURTESY PHOTO These students were named the December Students of the Month at Folsom Elementary in Farmington: (front, left) Ryleigh Hannah, Emma Higgins , Cole Morton, Emersyn Noe, Chandler Brumley; (second row, left) Anabelle Atilano, Adley Clark, Eli Johnson, Easton Johnson, Josie Schmitt, Mia Casas; (back, left) Adalyn Fessler, Blythe Nelson, Samson Cavin, Chloe Swopes, Aubrey Freeman, Kinsley Linch.