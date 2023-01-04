Gentry Girls Take Lead Over Prairie Grove

GENTRY -- The Lady Pioneers were leading the Lady Tigers of Prairie Grove by a score of 28-7 at the half but came dangerously close to letting that victory slip away in the second half when Prairie Grove outscored Gentry, 27-13, in a home contest against Prairie Grove on Dec. 20.

Gentry picked up 10 points in the first quarter for an early 10-5 lead on treys by Shelby Still and Reese Hester and 2-pointers by Emma Tevebaugh and Brynn Cordeiro.

In the second quarter, the Lady Pioneers scored 18 points and held the Lady Tigers to a single basket. Hester sunk three 3-pointers, Cordeiro another, and Still and Tevebaugh added goals, with Tevebaugh also going two for two at the free-throw line.

Prairie Grove came out of the locker room fighting to get back into the contest in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter and 15 in the final period while holding the Gentry girls to seven points in the third -- all by Cordeiro with a goal and three free throws -- and six in the final quarter on a pair of treys by Alyssa McCarty to regain a seven-point margin before the final buzzer and secure Gentry's 41-34 win when it appeared that the Lady Tigers had a shot and coming back and taking the game.

Brynn Cordeiro and Reese Hester led the Lady Pioneers with 12 points each. Alyssa McCarty and Emma Tevebaugh had six each, and Shelby Still had five.

Lexie Henry had 13 points for Prairie Grove and Ella Faulk had 10, Camryn Cash five, and two each for Ava Nall, Kenleigh Elder and Brea Chambliss.