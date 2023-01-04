Lincoln Council Approves City Budget For 2023

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council approved the city's 2023 budget at its Dec. 20 meeting, which projects a 19% increase in revenue and a 17.6% increase in expenses for the general fund budget, compared to 2022.

For 2023, the city projects to receive $518,450 in revenue for the general fund, compared to $435,425 in the 2022 budget. Revenue projections include $362,150 from taxes (property, franchise, local sales, county sales and use) and $34,000 from state turnback funds.

The general fund has $511,450 in projected expenses, compared to $434,950 in the 2022 general fund budget.

Budgeted expenses include $310,750 in payroll expenses and $68,000 in professional fees, such as legal, prosecutor and planning fees, and $10,000 for technology maintenance and equipment.

Other department budgets for 2023, as approved by the city council:

• Lincoln Library - revenue, $269,815; expenses, $268,725 ($255,350). The library budget includes an additional $68,000 for capital expenditures for shelving, ceiling fans and window tinting.

• Police department - revenue, $774,800 (this includes a transfer of $60,000 from the water department); expenses, $770,600 (this includes a $80,000 transfer to the police pension fund).

• Fire department - revenue, $198,255; expenses, $198,062.

• Sanitation department - revenue, $290,100; expenses, $271,950.

• Street department - revenue, $47,560; expenses, $45,100.

• Water department - revenue, $3.3 million; expenses, $3.3 million (includes the $60,000 transfer to the police department). Capital expenses in the water department budget are $55,000 for a new work truck, $40,000 for 150 radio read meters, $76,800 for a water loss contract with Oklahoma Alliance Consultants, $31,286 for new equipment and software.

In other action in December, the council approved an amended interlocal agreement with the county and other cities in Washington County for the continued operation of the Washington County Regional Ambulance Authority.

Lincoln's payment for 2023 will be $23,843, which is $9.94 per capita based on the prior year's population projection by NWA Regional Planning Commission.

The council approved a new 2023 contract of $18,800 with Marty's Mow'n LLC, for mowing, trimming, edging and removing clippings from sidewalks. Lincoln paid Marty's Mow'n $16,800 in 2022 and 2021.

This was approved with a divided voice vote with more "ayes" than "nays" on the motion to approve, after a back-and-forth argument between Mayor Doug Hutchens and city council member Michelle Davis, who was attending her last meeting as a council member.

Hutchens noted that the council had talked earlier about putting the mowing contract up for bid but said he decided to go once again with Marty Clark because Clark had a "competitive number" and was a "known, secure entity."

Hutchens said he did not have to worry about Clark coming on city property and that he responds when the city asks him to do special work on the parks and lake.

Davis asked Hutchens if he called anyone else and Hutchens said he did not.

To which Davis asked, "Why?" Hutchens responded, "For the reasons I stated."

She wondered out loud why Hutchens would not check to see if it would be less expensive with anyone else, noting she gave Hutchens a name of someone who was licensed and bonded, "and you didn't call him."

"No," Hutchens replied to her, adding, "We have a known service doing a good job...That was my decision. It's the council's pleasure."

The council also approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Garland & Greenwood, CPA's and Advisors for bookkeeping services for the city.

Rhonda Hulse, city business manager, said this is two contracts, one for the city and one for the water department. The contracts are necessary, Hulse said, so the city is not written up by auditors for the same employees doing bookkeeping services. This way, she said, an outside agency takes care of it and that satisfies auditors.

The council approved a memorandum of understanding with Lincoln Consolidated School District for a school resource officer. The school pays $56,000 to the city for the officer's salary and other costs are shared by the city and the school district.

Hulse reported that the city has received a $267,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Transportation to relocate water lines. The city will have to match 25% of the grant.