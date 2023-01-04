Lincoln First Baptist: A Testament To Its People

LINCOLN -- Senior Pastor Adam Tarleton isn't exactly brand new at Lincoln First Baptist Church--his first day was July 1--but he has enjoyed learning about the history of his new church.

The beginnings of Lincoln First Baptist Church are testaments to the resourcefulness of a determined people of faith.

According to information from church records, a booklet of histories about churches in the Washington-Madison Baptist Association and member accounts, FBC began in 1876 under the name Mt. Pesgah Baptist Church two miles northwest of Lincoln on land donated by Jackson Rich. The church was served by circuit rider pastors such as the Revs. Jerry Dobbs, J. W. Albright, A. C. Dees, L. L. Lierly and two pastors referred to by only their last names, Revs. Winstead and Johnson.

Some of those founding members, according to the history accounts, were D. M. Holt, Will Rich, Albert Fulghum, James T. Snodgrass and Snodgrass's sons Wallace, Lafayette and John. Two other members are mentioned only by last names, Hembree and Spear. One assumes those men's wives and children were also active members.

The records state "a large white frame building" was built in 1876 and was the "first building utilized." It was replaced in 1913 by "a beautiful hewn native stone" building that was worked on by the community, including stone masons F. E. Cheatham, Will and Monroe Thomas, A. E. Brown and Sanford Powers. Carpenters included Redman Yeagar and Sam Starr and "anyone that would use a hammer or push a wheelbarrow with concrete in it."

According to the unnamed writer of the history in the Washington-Madison Baptist Association booklet, "People would come for miles and miles to attend this church."

In 1921, according to the history, the Mt. Pesgah congregation decided to move their group into town and, when they did that, they changed the name to First Baptist Church of Lincoln, Arkansas. The church met July 9 that year under a tent in city park to make the formal name change and included "some 37 members."

Early members of this phase of FBC's history include Mr. and Mrs. Spurgean Holt, Mr. and Mrs. Bert Hembree, Mr. and Mrs. A. M. Bass, Mr. and Mrs. R. Trewitt, Mr. and Mrs. D. G. Lehn, Mrs. Robinson, Mr. and Mrs. W. C. Payne, Mr. and Mrs. W. H. Crozier, Mr. and Mrs. Tyson, Mrs. Myrtle Crozier, Mr. Nathan English and daughter Nadine, Mr. John Raugh, Mr. and Mrs. Haws, Mrs. Maggie Reese and Mary Leach.

Members used a tabernacle pitched in City Park and the town's Cozy Theater building until 1925 when meetings moved to a "nice stone building" the church built on property it bought for $500. The published history calls this building "a permanent place of worship" and "the auditorium." Although the published account doesn't say this, the implication is the land it purchased is the same as where the current church sits, south along North Street between Starr and Main Streets.

The history says a rock parsonage was built in 1949 for Rev. A.J. Scott. In 1957, a large auditorium, likely the first iteration of the sanctuary that stands today, was built to the north of the parsonage during the time Rev. Terrell Gordan was pastor from 1957 to 1959. It took several years to complete, with Rev. Joe Powers serving as pastor from 1959 to 1962. Rev. P. O. Herrington came in 1962.

In 1970, under Pastor Stanton Posey, a two-story, 3,900-square-foot education building was built as an extension south of the sanctuary. From that point on, each successive pastor and congregation improved, remodeled, updated or added something to the church. In 1984 under the guidance and supervision of church member Al Gebauer, another two-story building was added at a right angle to the existing building for more education classes and church offices.

The parsonage was sold in 2000 under the pastorship of Rev. Clayton Griggs and it was at that time the congregation bought and installed computers and a bookkeeping system into the church offices, replaced carpeting and tiles in the education wing, bought a bus and held a note-burning celebration when the debts were paid off.

The history says a music leader and a part-time youth leader were hired during Rev. Grigg's time, a time labeled in the history as "a season of growth."

This growth continued under Rev. Randy Magar, who served as FBC's senior pastor from 2006 until his retirement December 2021. The history states Magar led the church through a number of upgrades to the buildings and the kitchen as well as took steps to accommodate increased membership, a children's bus ministry and the church's charter membership with Grace Place.

Then came the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in March 2020. The history states Magar first hosted Drive-In Church, with sermons outside accompanied by pianist Jamin Snarr, a long-time member and current trustee of FBC. Magar then began recording his sermons for posting online, then streamed them live on social media and on radio station 89.7 FM. Church services resumed in person in May 2021. At the end of Magar's tenure, membership was 120.

Lincoln FBC owns property south of North Street from Main on the east to Starr on the west. The church looks like one building, but it's actually two that meet at a right angle on the west side of the property.

The eastern side of the property is a grassy slope that presents the church's official signage at the corner of North and Main.

Tarleton said the official sign causes some confusion because none of the church's main entrances are near it. The sanctuary entrance is on North Street, midway between Main and Starr, close to half a block from the sign. That entrance is kept closed and locked except when church is in session, Tarleton said.

The west-facing entrance off Starr Street leads to church offices and some of the education classes and is close to half a block down Starr from North Street. Another west-facing entrance is nestled in the right-angle intersection of the two buildings.