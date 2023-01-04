LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Renee Collins of Lincoln shops at UpStart Thrift Store in Farmington on Friday, Dec. 30. Store volunteers reported a steady stream of customers as people got out to take advantage of nice weather on a December day. Located at 235 E. Main St., UpStart is an all-volunteer organization raising money through its thrift store to help small business owners in Washington County. Hours are 9-1 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Donations are accepted daily. A 24-hour bin is available out front.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Renee Collins of Lincoln shops at UpStart Thrift Store in Farmington on Friday, Dec. 30. Store volunteers reported a steady stream of customers as people got out to take advantage of nice weather on a December day. Located at 235 E. Main St., UpStart is an all-volunteer organization raising money through its thrift store to help small business owners in Washington County. Hours are 9-1 on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Donations are accepted daily. A 24-hour bin is available out front.



Print Headline: Looking For ‘Finds’

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content