Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jordan Ferchow, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 13 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI.

Jose Delahoya, 31, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 17 in connection with DWI, impeding the flow of traffic, open container.

Bridgett Carr, 41, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Northup, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Luis Lopez-Diaz, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, open container, no insurance, no driver's license.

Brianna Evans, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 20 in connection with public intoxication.

Arthur Lawson, 36, of Russellville, was arrested Dec. 23 in connection with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on suspended driver's license.

Gregory Austen, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Samuel Atkinson, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Libette Arzate, 30, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 25 in connection with public intoxication, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations.

Dwight Warren, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kody Smith, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 28 on a warrant for failure to pay and for failure to appear.