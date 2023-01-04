Reality check at authentic Montana ranch

BIG HORN, MONTANA -- The television series "Yellowstone" dramatizes life on a ranch in Montana, yet in reality there's no such thing as mundane chores when maintaining livestock, especially during subzero temperatures.

Jacob Eckman's chores might not contain the glamour portrayed by Hollywood on the fictional Dutton Ranch but somebody said Kevin Costner doesn't have nothing on Jake, as he's known to friends, laboring at the Gentry Ranch 26 miles out of the county seat. A 2021 wildfire devastated the 3,500 acre ranch pastures and historic cabins back in the hills, burning 68,000 acres. The late James Gentry relocated from his childhood home near Crow Agency, capitol of the Crow Tribe, to Tullock Creek and established the ranch in the late forties.

His ranch widow, Velma Gentry, tumbled down an escalator upon arrival in Maui, Hawaii, sustaining a broken arm. Jake told her not to return to Montana's subzero December 2022 but allow healing to take place within the comfortable temperatures of Arizona.

"I'll take care of the horses and the cat," Jake said.

The Gentrys are spread out. Velma's son, Jeff, resides in North Dakota while her daughter, Rebecca, who accompanied her to Hawaii, lives in Mesa, Ariz.

"I'm 78, I live alone. I'm just so thankful that God sent Jake to me. I don't have any family here anymore but I don't have a worry whatsoever," Velma Gentry said. "Jake has a key to the house. He takes care of everything and he waters my plants. People ask, 'You let a guy water your plants?' I tell them he grew up in a greenhouse. I've got the number one person for that."

Montana Deep Freeze

In the days leading up to Christmas south-central Montana hit 31 below zero. Three days before Christmas the water system failed in extreme temperatures so Jake carried 5-gallon buckets of water out to the corral. He noticed one horse limping badly and discovered a block of ice attached to its hoof, which he promptly removed.

The next day, Jake switched out a no longer functional frost free water spigot only to discover the hoses had frozen. Jake disconnected the hoses and carried them inside, placing them in the bathtub to thaw out.

More buckets of water got carried out to the corral along with the daily feed ration, plus Jake used a knife to chop away blocks of ice from the hooves of all three horses.

In reality Hollywood wouldn't get around to tending those horses in extreme temperatures. They'd say that's somebody else's job but in Montana that's not how the native-born residents look at things.

"Animals come first, before you do," Jake said.

The satisfied glance of a foal with water dripping off its muzzle tells the ranch hand all he needs to know. The horse communicates its appreciation without uttering a sound.

Native Montanans grow up knowing tending to livestock year-round in all kinds of weather is a way of life. Nobody need tell them it needs done; they instinctively share the responsibility.

"Animals come first. They depend on you," Jake said.

4-H Heritage

The influential people in Jake's life, his late father and mother, Albert and Janice Eckman, operated a greenhouse and involved him in the 4-H program as a youngster. Jake thinks American kids need to join 4-H and learn what they can.

"Everybody feels bad for these horses but if you look they got snow and stuff on their back. It means they got a good layer of fat up there so they're not as cold as what you think they are," Jake said. "But they got to have that feed to be able to stay warm."

During subzero temperatures across Montana, rabbits, pheasants, deer and wild turkeys become barnyard animals as common as cows, chickens and farm-raised turkeys in the south. The wild creatures fearlessly scoot right up next to the horses in the corral and join in the feast.

"They're sharing with the rabbits, the deer and the pheasants," Jake laughs, adding, "I haven't seen a turkey yet."

When the chores are finished and Jake's driving down a snowpacked county road, the wild turkeys make their appearance 20 minutes later at a neighboring ranch, joining the cattle feeding on hay scattered across a snow covered pasture.

Livestock owners operate from a basic understanding of the animal's anatomy. They're not just feeding for the sake of feeding.

"It's just like us [human beings] eating. We got to have food to grow and mature and stay warm and healthy. They're the same way," Jake said. "The snow's got everything covered so there's nothing for them to eat. We got to give them the feed."

New Set Of Lungs

In 2017, Jake underwent a double lung transplant. He rejoices that the subzero temperatures don't affect him any more.

"Before [the double lung transplant], oh yeah, and right after. I was careful for the first two or three years," Jake said.

According to Velma Gentry, very few people in the world have been through what Jake's experienced and lived to tell about it, much less rebound to where Jake's performing acts of service for a handful of people at any given time.

"He lived with God there for awhile. He had an awful rough go of it," Velma Gentry said. "He just does so much and when I ask him to do something I don't even think about it. I know he'll do it."

Jake devotes his time and energy into enhancing the lives of an ever-increasing list of people throughout Big Horn County, Montana. He's never forgotten an organ donor gave him a part of their physical body so his life could be extended.

"So many people helped me on the journey to get to the point where I had my transplant and so many people helped with everything I went through after the transplant because I had a tough time there for awhile," Jake said. "The surgery was a piece of cake. It was [tough] what came after that. God gave me the gift, the chance. He put us here to help take care of each other. That's part of the Bible, part of the scripture, so that's what I'm doing. So many people helped me, I'm helping everybody I can."

Earth Stewardship

Velma Gentry begs to differ with those who say Kevin Costner doesn't have nothing on Jake.

"Yes, Costner does have something on Jake. He gets millions for his ranch appearances," Velma Gentry said.

Jake agrees, noting Costner stays comfortable while filming episodes of "Yellowstone," a production Jake says hurts Montana more than it helps because it makes people want to move to Montana. Instead of adapting to the Big Sky Country, too often they try to implement values that contradict Montana's rich cultural heritage.

"He doesn't get as cold as I got, filming any of that stuff. He stayed a lot warmer," Jake said.

According to the Genesis account, God endowed man with stewardship of the planet and delegated authority with dominion over the animals, which doesn't mean mankind's entitled to beat an animal half to death. What it means in Montana is somebody's out there feeding and watering the livestock in subzero weather.

"We take care of them; they'll take care of us when we need them," Jake said.

Life in Montana doesn't get any more authentic than that.

-- Enterprise-Leader staff writer Mark Humphrey is a native Montanan, classmate of Jacob Eckman and former patron of the Eckman Greenhouse business, long-time associate with the Gentrys. Humphrey visited the Gentry Ranch with Eckman in December and produced this article in response to local queries about his home state sparked by interest in the television series, "Yellowstone," set on a fictional Montana ranch.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Snow and ice attached to the right hoof of this horse hampered the animal's ability to walk until Jacob Eckman removed it during a feeding session. Horses convert feed into energy, which keeps them warm during subzero temperatures like the cold snap that hit Montana four days before Christmas.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jacob Eckman, 57, of Hardin, Montana, underwent a double lung transplant in 2017. He overcame a rejection episode and has progressed to where he can feed horses and do ranch chores in subzero weather.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Hay bales are stacked near the county road for easy access to feed cattle in the winter when snow covers the ground in south central Montana.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Keeping gates closed is necessary to keep the horses in. Their instincts prompt them to go out searching for food and ranchers don't want to conduct any roundups during subzero weather. Jacob Eckman, 57, of Hardin, Montana, tends the horses while ranch widow Velma Gentry, 78, recovered from a broken arm in December. Eckman grew up in 4-H and has remained active with the program as an adult. He underwent a double lung transplant in 2017.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Jacob Eckman, 57, of Hardin, Montana, a double lung transplant patient, recovered from surgery in 2017 plus an ensuing bout with rejection. He's now able to work outdoors in sub zero temperatures, displaying handyman skills to replace a frozen water spigot needed to get water to a horse trough in a nearby corral at the Gentry Ranch on Tullock Creek in south central Montana.

