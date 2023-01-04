WCEL Obituaries for Jan. 4, 2023

Photo: Allen, Sherry, Scott

Neosha Kerriann Allen

Neosha Kerriann Allen, age 22, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born February 23, 2000, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Bobby Wayne and Mignon Marie (Smith) Allen.

Neosha attended Prairie Grove schools. She was funny, energetic and a joy to be around. She was taken from us much too soon.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her sister, Taylor Allen and her son Luka Dossey of Cane Hill, Arkansas; grandmother, Becky Hoskins of Cane Hill, Arkansas, and grandmother, Debbie Smith of Wichita, Kansas; aunt, Amber Smith and her children, Zayden Smith and Zariah Smith of Wichita, Kansas; uncle, Robby Allen of Cane Hill, Arkansas; aunt, Amy Allen of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and their children, Piper Allen and Elisha Allen, his partner Maddie and their daughter Faye Allen of Fayetteville, Arkansas; aunt, Ashley McAlpin and her husband Steven and their son Blaine McAlpin of Lincoln, Arkansas; and many friends and loved ones.

The family will hold a private service at a later date.

Connie Elaine Hamilton

Connie Elaine Hamilton, age 59, a resident of Fort Smith, Arkansas, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She was born February 9, 1963, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Gollahugh) McCarty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Charles Ray McCarty and Lloyd McCarty, and one sister, Wilma Jean Logue.

Survivors include her husband, Troy Hamilton; one son, Justin Dewayne "Bubba" Hamilton; one brother, Doyle Lewis McCarty; three sisters, Joyce Littrell, Donna Wischam, and Barbara McCarty; numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Gerald Ray Koonce

Gerald Ray Koonce, age 79, a resident of Hogeye, Arkansas, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home. He was born April 21, 1943, in Lamesa, Texas, the son of Ervin Burton and Zora Faye (Harris) Koonce.

Gerald married his high school sweetheart, Diann, and they were married for 60 years. Together they had five children and five grandchildren.

He retired from Levi Strauss after 33 years and spent a short time as a policeman and fireman. He was a lifetime musician and loved country and western music. He started singing for his Aunt Minnie Bell at four years old and went on to win the Red Foley's Ozark Jubilee singing contest at 10 years old.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Dina Raye, his father Jake, his mother, Zora Faye, and his step-father, Bill Drennan.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Martha Diann Koonce; four children, Kevin Koonce and his wife Regina of Berryville, Arkansas, Dana Koonce of West Fork, Arkansas, Jon Koonce and his wife Regina of West Fork, and CeCe Pedersen and her husband Russ, also of West Fork; five grandchildren, Jacob Pedersen, Jaxsen Pedersen, Brandy Royster, Christopher Royster, and Andrew Bray.

Funeral service was held Monday, January 2, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Howell Cemetery in Hogeye.

Mary Jane Scott

Mary Jane Scott, age 92, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born October 25, 1930, in Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of William and Mae (Knapmann) Martin.

Mary Jane was a devoted wife and mother, raising her children and supporting her husband in his business adventures.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert L. Scott, one daughter, Barbara Scott, and one son, Kennard Scott.

Survivors include two sons, Gary Scott and his wife Cathy of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Robert Scott and his wife Carol of Simpsonville, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Michael, Joe, Jason, Jeremy, Sandra and Shannon; 13 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

There will be visitation held before the funeral on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Doughty Stevens Funeral Home in Greenville, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville, Tennessee. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be Gary Scott, Michael Scott, Joe Scott, Myron Bernard, Robert Scott and Seth Scott.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens Research Hospital.

Evelyn Mae (Sharp) Sherry

Evelyn Mae (Sharp) Sherry, age 96, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born October 1, 1926, in Strickler, Arkansas, the daughter of John J. and Ollie M. (Sawyers) Sharp.

Evelyn and her husband, Troy, owned and operated Sherry's Farm Supply in Prairie Grove for 60 years. She also owned and operated her own beauty parlor in Prairie Grove for many years.

She was preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Troy Cecil Sherry, her parents, one sister, Alma Patton, and one brother, Ted Sharp.

Survivors include three daughters, Juanell Cross (David) of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Maris Ann Gillette (Billy) of Smithville, Missouri, Linda Sherry also of Prairie Grove; two sons, Ross Sherry (Norma) of West Fork, Arkansas, and Wade Sherry also of West Fork; twelve grandchildren, twenty-seven great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Fall Creek Cemetery in Strickler Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Donald Gillette, Kendall Cross, Kevin Redfern, Kerry Redfern, Corby Sherry and Ronnie Sherry. Honorary Pallbearers were Clifton Cross and Dwayne Gillette.

The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Donald W. Stone

Donald W. Stone, 83, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born on Mar. 1, 1939, in Prairie Grove, Ark., the son of Lloyd and Grace Stone. Donald was a member of Christian Life Cathedral. He loved to watch a variety of sports. His favorite teams were the Razorbacks and the Mayfield Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 57 years, Carole Stone.

Survivors include his brother, Ron Stone and wife Barbara; two daughters, Dawn Reynolds, Susan Glenn and husband Chris; his son, David Stone and wife Sheila; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his cat Rocky.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Christian Life Cathedral Chapel at 1358 E Millsap Rd, Fayetteville, Ark.

Cremation arrangements were by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

