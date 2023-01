FARMINGTON

Trivia Night

Pedal Park at 169 W. Main St., will sponsor Trivia Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, starting Thursday, Jan. 5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Publishing Your Story

PG Public Library is sponsoring a class on the options available to publish your own story. Nicole Donoho, who has 14 years of experience in the publishing industry, will host the class from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 28 at the library.