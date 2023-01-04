Telco and its float in Prairie Grove's Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 10 received the trophy for Best Overall float. Sandy Anderson with the company accepts the award during a ceremony after the parade. Other winners for the parade: Most Original, Prairie Grove Public Library; Best Lights, Touch of Color and Southern Duckling; Best Decorated, Kendra Moore.
Winning float
January 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
