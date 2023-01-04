COURTESY PHOTO PG Telco and its float in Prairie Grove's Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 10 received the trophy for Best Overall float. Sandy Anderson with the company accepts the award during a ceremony after the parade. Other winners for the parade: Most Original, Prairie Grove Public Library; Best Lights, Touch of Color and Southern Duckling; Best Decorated, Kendra Moore.

Print Headline: Winning float

