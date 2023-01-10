Boots and Badges Blood Drive

Prairie Grove police and fire departments will sponsor their third annual Prairie Grove Boots & Badges Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 16 at Prairie Grove High School.

The departments are partnering with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

The blood drive is a friendly competition with a traveling trophy awarded to the department with the strongest showing. It provides an opportunity for the community to come together and support local patients and also honor area first responders.

All donors will receive a special Boots & Badges t-shirt, while supplies last. To help avoid wait lines, appointments are encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at www.cbco.org/donate-blood.