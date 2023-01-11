Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Contact Photos Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A Balancing Act

by Lynn Kutter | January 11, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cooper Jester, 9, of Farmington, plays on the balance beam Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Fitcore stations at Creekside Park in Farmington. Many people took advantage of the weather over the weekend to use all the amenities at the park: tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, disc golf course and the small and large playgrounds.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cooper Jester, 9, of Farmington, plays on the balance beam Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Fitcore stations at Creekside Park in Farmington. Many people took advantage of the weather over the weekend to use all the amenities at the park: tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, disc golf course and the small and large playgrounds.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cooper Jester, 9, of Farmington, plays on the balance beam Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Fitcore stations at Creekside Park in Farmington. Many people took advantage of the weather over the weekend to use all the amenities at the park: tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, disc golf course and the small and large playgrounds.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Cooper Jester, 9, of Farmington, plays on the balance beam Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at the Fitcore stations at Creekside Park in Farmington. Many people took advantage of the weather over the weekend to use all the amenities at the park: tennis and basketball courts, walking trail, disc golf course and the small and large playgrounds.

Print Headline: A Balancing Act

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT