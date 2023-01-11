Canehill Cowgirl Goes For National Title

CANEHILL -- This could be the week that epitomizes what dreams are made of for Alexis Arnold, of Canehill, while competing in the 2023 Miss Rodeo USA pageant.

Arnold summed up her feelings of anticipation with a "to the point" social media post, "Excited would be an understatement!" as her name was announced among 11 contestants vying for the prestigious title on New Year's Day.

The 2023 Miss Rodeo USA pageant plays out this week in conjunction with the International Finals Rodeo held Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 15, at Guthrie, Okla.

"I'm just tickled pink. She's chasing her dreams. She has the confidence and I'm thrilled to chase her down there. She's a good girl and we're pretty ecstatic about it. We'd love to bring that title to northwest Arkansas," said Alexis' mother, Amanda Arnold, who mentored her growing up as members of the Lincoln Riding Club.

The winner of the pageant gets about a month to prepare for a rigorous schedule, representing the IFR for the next year, but that doesn't phase Alexis Arnold, daughter of Mike and Amanda Arnold. According to her bio posted online by the pageant, she proudly resides in the historic town of Canehill, Arkansas, along with her pride and joy, a 12-year-old sorrel mare named Babydoll.

Alexis Arnold thinks Babydoll's little but stocky build and feisty attitude make for the perfect four-legged, red-headed match for her as a cowgirl.

A graduate of Lincoln High School, Alexis Arnold is currently a sophomore in college pursing a degree in nursing. She says her western heritage has shaped her into the person she is today. She is honored to be a part of the great legacy built by the Cowboy for Tyler Foundation and spread their mission by sharing her platform #NeverQuit.

"You got nothing unless you do something about it," she says in a social media statement posted as her introduction.

Cowboys, who place during the IFR, draw lucrative payouts. Winning all four rounds and the average nets a cowboy $13,333.33 with a total cash payout of $300,000 as competition gets underway at the Lazy E Arena in the 53rd annual International Finals Rodeo.

According to her bio, Alexis is a God-fearing, America-loving, go-getting ginger. Her bio list two fun facts about her, with notable traits of having red hair and blue eyes -- the rarest hair/eye combo possible with the odds of .17% and, just like 2022 IFR queen, the beautiful Jessie Lynn Nichols, of Prattville, Ala., Alexis Arnold is renowned locally as a "singing cowgirl." She also enjoys country swing dancing and a great book.

Alexis has a passion for mentoring youth about the western way of life. She believes no one can grow from keeping knowledge all to themselves. Alexis truly believes one should always share their knowledge so others can succeed beside them, rather than behind.

According to its website, the Miss Rodeo USA Association is proud to have represented the International Professional Rodeo Association for over five decades. Young ladies from around the nation have competed and won the coveted title that is awarded each January at the International Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City, Okla., summing up its mission with this statement, "Through the love of rodeo, generous sponsorships, and embracing our heritage while focusing on our future, the Miss Rodeo USA Association hopes to continue to grow and offer the opportunity of a lifetime to cowgirls across the United States."

Amanda Arnold Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Cane Hill cowgirl, Alexis Arnold, daughter of Mike and Amanda Arnold, competes this week for the prestigious Miss Rodeo USA pageant crown in conjunction with the International Finals Rodeo at Guthrie, Okla. Alexis is a graduate of Lincoln High School and a member of the Lincoln Riding Club.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Alexis Arnold, of Cane Hill, modeled rodeo attire during the 2021 Lincoln Riding Club royalty pageant modeling and speech competition held at Morrow. Alexis was then Rodeo of the Ozark's queen. She competes this week for the 2023 Miss Rodeo USA title held in conjunction with the IFR at Guthrie, Okla.

