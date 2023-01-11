Cards Win Mountain Home Tourney

FARMINGTON -- The Cardinal boys basketball team ended 2022 on a good note by winning the Mountain Home tournament championship in between Christmas and New Year's Day.

The Cardinals opened the tournament against Junction City on Dec. 27 and promptly ripped off a 75-23 victory. Layne Taylor and Caleb Blakely didn't play but recuperated with the team staying at the White River Lodge.

"It was a lot of fun. We played two really good teams in Paragould and Greene County Tech. Paragould was a tough game to start with and Greene County Tech was really good to play in the finals. It prepared us for the state tournament," Layne Taylor said. "We got to stay at a pretty cool place. One of our assistant coaches let us stay at his fishing lodge so that was a lot of fun."

His father, Farmington head coach Johnny Taylor, agreed, posting a thank you on social media that stated the guys had an awesome time and made some great memories.

"We won big by like 50 points. Everybody stepped up and we handled that big (Junction City 6-feet-4 junior Jauhanthune Carter)," said Johnny Taylor. "Layne had the flu so the next day [against Paragould] he was only able to play about two-and-a-half quarters and then Green County Tech was undefeated. We gave them their first loss and they were a really good team, super physical. Our guys just played great in the whole tournament."

Jaxon Berry began the tournament by almost recording a triple-double against the Dragons. He had 10 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and was designated as the "Key Performer." Blaine Browning scored five points and won "The Game Honors Toughness" shovel. Sam Wells dished out six assists in addition to his customary tough on-ball defense. Wells was honored with the "Lockdown Defender" award.

"TNT" honoree Maddox Mahan produced nine points while Kaden Hughes won the "Board Belt" with six points and eight rebounds. Cameron Crisman received the "Charge Chain."

In the semifinal, Layne Taylor showed what "The Game Honors Toughness" shovel award was all about. He nearly recorded a double-double with 10 points and nine assists to go with four steals.

Berry led the team with 21 points and also played big on the boards with eight rebounds to bring home the "Key Performer" award. Josh Blakely made his presence known with 15 points and seven rebounds. He was honored with the "Board Belt." Jaeden Newsom had a pair of assists to share the "TNT" award with Hughes, who had four points, four assists and four rebounds.

Sam Wells and Maddox Mahan (6 points, 4 rebounds) shared the "Lockdown Defender" sward.

In the tournament finals Layne Taylor shook off the flu and put up 30 points, four rebounds and six assists to earn the "Key Performer" award in a 61-52 win over Greene County Tech. Berry added a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two assists to garner the "Board Belt."

Josh Blakely was named "Lockdown Defender" with four points and four rebounds. Other team awards went to Mahan (TNT) with six points, Sam Wells and Kaden Hughes (TGHT shovel), while Newsom drew a charge to win the "Charge Chain."

"We just want to keep improving. I think every game we say, 'don't play to our opponent, play to our potential,' and if we keep doing that, we're going to keep improving, getting better," Johnny Taylor said.

Farmington 75, Junction City 23

Farmington^24^22^11^18^--^75

Junction City^10^2^5^6^--^23

Junction City (9-7): No. 5 3 0-0 9,

No. 2 1 3-6 6,

No. 13 2 0-0 5,

No. 0 0 1-2 1, No. 11 0 1-2 1, No. 25 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 6-12 23.

Farmington (16-0): Sam Kirkman 5 0-0 14, Jaxon Berry 4 2-3 10, Maddox Mahan 4 0-0 9, Reece Rankin 3 0-0 8, Josh Blakely 3 0-0 6, Kaden Hughes 3 0-0 6, Maddox Teeter 2 1-1 6, Blaine Browning 2 0-0 5, Jackson Vaughn 1 0-0 3, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 3, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 3, Jayden Brewer 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 3-4 75.

3-Point Goals -- Junction City 5 (No. 5 3, No. 2, No. 13)

Farmington 12 (Kirkman 4, Rankin 2, Mahan, Newsom, Crisman, Vaughn, Browning).

Farmington 61, Greene County Tech 52

Farmington^25^25^28^7^--^75

Greene County Tech^13^18^11^10^--^52

Greene County Tech (16-1, 0-0): Landon Stuart 6 3-3 16, Parker Harris 4 0-0 11, Jonah Lane 3 0-0 7, Tyler Vincent 2 2-2 6, Boston Goodman 2 0-0 5, Garrett Cupp 2 0-0 4, Conner Puckett 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 7-7 52.

Farmington (17-0): Layne Taylor 9 11-12 30, Jaxon Berry 5 3-4 14, Kaden Hughes 2 0-0 6, Maddox Mahan 2 0-0 6, Josh Blakely 2 0-1 4, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 14-17 62.

3-Point Goals -- Greene County Tech 6 (Harris 3, Stuart, Lane, Goodman). Farmington 8 (Kirkman 4, Taylor 2, Teeter, Berry).