Don’t Tell Cards They’re Short Handed

PRAIRIE GROVE -- One would never know Farmington (19-0, 3-0 4A-1) played short-handed by looking at the score in the Cardinals' 69-21 runaway victory over rival, Prairie Grove, on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Blakely twins, Caleb and Josh, both sat out the contest but that hardly mattered to a deep Farmington team which pressured the Tigers into forcing shots and committing turnovers. Points were hard to come by for Prairie Grove, which managed a mere eight baskets in the contest. Farmington opened up a 12-3 lead midway through the first period and held a 21-5 cushion at the quarter break.

"I thought we did a great job defensively. Everybody who played did their job defensively. Hunter Reaves played great tonight. Him and Jaeden [Newsom] obviously had to fill in for the Blakelys. The nine [players] that we played the most minutes did a good job defensively," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Reaves led the Cardinals with seven rebounds, earning the "Board Belt" and "Charge Chain" awards by drawing an offensive foul against the Tigers. Newsom handed out four assists. He shared the "TNT" award with Kaden Hughes, who had four points and four rebounds.

Josh Blakely, a 6-feet-4 starter, is expected back this week. He wore a walking boot at Prairie Grove while Caleb Blakely, a 6-feet-2 three-year starter, was in street clothes. The team awaits the result of an MRI and hopes Caleb Blakely will return to action soon, possibly as early as next week.

Jaxon Berry scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the first half for the Cardinals. Leading scorer Layne Taylor didn't force the issue. He played patiently, taking what the defense gave and set up teammates for easy baskets. Layne Taylor hit double figures with 10 points, all in the first half. He had four rebounds and three assists and was honored as the team's "Lockdown Defender."

The Cardinals forced the Tigers (5-9, 1-2 4A-1) to work hard just to get the ball across half-court. Expending that amount of energy took something away from Prairie Grove's offense. No Tiger recorded more than a single field goal and they trailed 37-11 at halftime.

"We want to be stingy defensively. Everything we did, we made it difficult on Eric Henderson. He's their point guard. We made it difficult on him to catch it. When he did catch it, then we had help, and we did a good job on everything being a contested shot," Johnny Taylor said.

Henderson finished with no 3-pointers and just three points. Farmington increased its lead to 59-16 at the end of the third quarter and coasted to a 48-point win. The Cardinals' ability to win big without Layne Taylor carrying the scoring load was notable. Layne Taylor's grown from 5-feet-9 as a sophomore to 5-feet-11 for his junior season. The additional two inches helps, but Layne Taylor says his increased wingspan is just as much a factor in his effectiveness on the court.

"My wingspan's gotten quite a bit longer from last year. I might not have grown that much in height but my arms have gotten a lot longer and I've put on some muscle. I'm a lot better playing in the paint this year," Layne Taylor said.

Layne Taylor's a tremendous talent and that will eventually show up, but if the Tigers formulated their game plan around foiling him, those plans went out the door in a hurry. Layne Taylor took very few shots and mostly served as a decoy, opening up opportunities for others.

Newsom, Sam Kirkman, Newsom and Maddox Teeter scored eight points apiece for the Cardinals. Sam Wells received "The Game Honors Toughness" shovel with six points, five assists and four rebounds.

"We're very balanced this year. Like tonight, I think JB (Berry) had almost 20 points so on any given night someone can score 20. We're a lot bigger this year, too, so it makes guarding [an opponent] a whole lot easier," Layne Taylor said. "I love playing with these guys. They make it a lot of fun, especially playing for this community. We were technically on the road, but we probably had just as many fans, probably more than the home team, so that's really cool."

Cole Edmiston led the Tigers with four points. One bright spot for Prairie Grove was the play of sophomore forward Alex Abshier, who was steady on the boards.

Farmington 69, Prairie Grove 21

Farmington^21^16^22^10^--^69

Prairie Grove^5^6^5^5^--^21

Prairie Grove (5-9, 1-2): Cole Edmiston 1 2-4 4, Eric Henderson 1 1-2 3, Luke Bannon 1 0-0 3, Tate Benoit 1 0-2 2, Austin Henry 1 0-0 2, Jace Edwards 1 0-2 2, Alex Martinez 1 0-0 2, Sam Kilpatrick 1 0-0 2, Cole Ashley 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 4-12 21.

Farmington (19-0, 3-0): Jaxon Berry 8 1-2 17, Layne Taylor 4 2-2 10, Sam Kirkman 3 0-0 8, Jaeden Newsom 4 0-0 8, Maddox Teeter 3 0-0 8, Sam Wells 3 0-0 6, Kaden Hughes 2 0-0 4, Zac Miller 1 2-2 4, Maddox Mahan 1 0-0 2, Hunter Reaves 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 5-6 69.

Rebounds -- Farmington 33 (Reaves 7). Assists -- Farmington 19 (Wells 5).

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1 (Bannon), Farmington 4 (Kirkman 2, Teeter 2).