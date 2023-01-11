Humphreys Moves Into Interim Principal Role

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Luke Humphreys started the 2022-23 school year as Prairie Grove Middle School's new assistant principal but toward the end of the semester found himself thrown into a new role at the school.

Prairie Grove School Board named Humphreys interim principal at its Dec. 20 meeting, following a personnel fallout at the school district because of a controversial video on school safety shown to teachers during their Nov. 30 professional development time.

The video was shown as a memorial to those who were killed during a fictitious school shooting at a Prairie Grove school. The video used actual photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as the victims in the shooting.

Reba Holmes, superintendent at the time, sent out an email the afternoon after the videos were shown apologizing for any emotional stress created by the photos. She said the "intent of this video was to create more awareness about the serious responsibilities we all have for our students."

Two days after the video was shown to teachers at the high school, middle school and elementary school, Holmes and Shayne Taylor, middle school principal, both took a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year, with Holmes announcing she would retire June 30.

Making Incremental Changes

As the new interim principal, Humphreys said one of his first actions was to survey teachers and staff on what they would like to see addressed that could possibly be changed.

He divided the responses into categories of what could be addressed immediately, what could be addressed next year and areas the school constantly needs to be thinking about.

"Making a relatively big change or what I call 'systemic change' is extremely difficult in the middle of the year," Humphreys said last week. "There are a lot of moving parts that prevent me from essentially starting over. That's not what we're doing. We are slowly but surely taking what we had last semester and making incremental change toward what the staff has given me feedback on how they would like to see the school change."

Based on staff input, he implemented one change on the first day back from the Christmas break and that was to change the way students go to their six encore classes. Students now go with their class to a different encore class each day and then the rotation starts over.

"It helps to organize our day," Humphreys said. "Teachers are escorting students to the classes and that has helped. Even on day two."

Humphreys said he believes the school has "rallied" as a staff, and teachers are helping him to know what needs to be addressed and are supporting him in making those changes.

"We've going to be very flexible this year. They've been very understanding with me and I've been very understanding with them and that's how we'll make it through this semester because we've all been placed in a difficult circumstance."

A 'Passion' For Education

In an interview in August before school started, Humphreys said he went into education to influence students the same way that teachers and others influenced him growing up.

Humphreys came to Prairie Grove from Russellville School District where he taught math for four years (5th grade and 8th grade) and was the high school assistant principal for two years. He and his wife Jordan both taught in Russellville and both were named Teacher of the Year on separate occasions.

Humphreys graduated in 2008 from Alma High School where he played all sports but mainly competed in track and field. He was the 2008 5A state champion with a 14'2'' pole vault.

He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of science degree in education, studying kinesiology.

His intent, Humphreys said, was to be a coach but he soon discovered it was not his "cup of tea." He did not like the long nights and all the time involved in being a coach. He then decided to get his master's degree in educational leadership and moved into an administrative role at Russellville High School in 2020.

That was a good time to move from teaching to administration because it was during the covid pandemic, Humphreys said.

"That was the covid year so it leveled the playing ground. We were all trying to figure it out."

He and his wife liked Russellville but knew at some point they would want to move to the River Valley area or Northwest Arkansas. When Prairie Grove advertised the middle school position, Humphreys said he decided to apply for it.

Humphreys describes himself as someone who loves teaching and has a passion for teaching. He said he decided to go into administration so he could expand the circle of his influence.

As a teacher he could reach 100-150 students during a year. In an administrative position, Humphreys said he has the opportunity to have an influence on the school and on every student who comes through the school.

"I have a passion for ensuring quality education," Humphreys said. "I want to make sure every kid who comes through here has a fair chance on a quality education. I want to make sure kids know that people care about them."

He said he also wants the teachers at the school and the community to know that he has the best interest of his students in mind.

"I can only do that so far as a teacher. I wanted to broaden my influence."

As interim principal, Humphreys said he still has the same responsibilities he had as the assistant principal. He oversees student discipline and is the 504 coordinator. The difference, he said, is that he doesn't have anyone to help him "at the drop of a hat" with other responsibilities. However, he's been working with the administration about options for someone to help him some at the school.

There's a new stress involved as interim principal, Humphreys admits, but he describes it as "good stress" because it will pay off eventually.

He already aspired to be a principal but said he would not have imagined or wanted it to happen the way it did.

"But I am to some degree happy, satisfied, to be the principal. The circumstances are terrible but it has put a fast track on my career that I'm grateful for. Any stress is welcome because it's getting me the experience that I need when I am principal somewhere."

Prairie Grove Middle School has about 35 teachers and staff members in the building and about 500 students in 6th-8th grades.