Lincoln Boys Defend Highlanders Well

LINCOLN -- Lincoln played sound, fundamental man-to-man defense, dogging Eureka Springs and emerging with a 48-40 nonconference boys basketball win Monday at Wolfpack Arena.

Highlander junior guard Michael Lester led all scorers with 26 points, including five 3-pointers, but the Wolves packed it in holding 6-feet-11 senior Shane Holloway to just six points and only two free throw attempts. Dylan Johnson, a 6-feet-3 senior forward scored the remainder of Eureka Springs' points, mostly from the field and finished with eight.

"Eureka Springs, they're a tough team. They've got the big kid, who can move, and really good shooter. I feel like we did a really good job defensively kind of containing those two, but they worked their tail off and cut it close late and we hit some big shots," said Lincoln coach Josh Ferrell.

Lincoln only committed seven team fouls in the first half and the Highlanders never reached the bonus in the second half.

Offensively, Lincoln's best output came in the first quarter when the Wolves jumped out to a 19-8 lead. Drew Moore and Paxton Price hit threes and Lincoln got two easy buckets in transition. Kayden Job put in a layup on the run off a Wolves' steal and Jace Birkes took a long outlet, using one quick dribble to get to the rack for a layup.

That prompted Eureka Springs' coach Brian Rambo to chastise his team, "Let's not give up a rebound layup."

Lester scoring off the glass by hanging in the air on a spectacular play cutting the Wolves' lead to 24-17 at the 1:57 mark of the second, but Lincoln got the last two baskets of the half on Job's jump-hook and a Kellar Price bank shot to maintain a 28-17 lead at the half.

The Wolves opened up a 17-point lead in the third quarter on a pair of Bryson Karber 3-pointers. The Highlanders answered with a 9-5 run over the last 3:45 of the third to get within 39-26.

Eureka Springs sneaked even closer down the stretch. Johnson dribbled in and powered up a shot in the key with 1:45 to go, and Lester sank two foul shots to make it 45-40 with the clock showing 1:19.

Lincoln twice missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Job made the defensive play of the game by drawing a charge against Holloway, who fouled out on the play. Moore and Paxton Price combined to hit 3-of-4 free throws to seal the win for Lincoln.

Job led the Wolves with 16 points while Moore added 11 and Karber nine.

Lincoln 48, Eureka Springs 40

Eureka Springs^8^9^9^14^--^40

Lincoln^19^9^11^9^--^48

Lincoln (9-9, 0-4): Kayden Job 8 0-1 16, Drew Moore 3 3-4 11, Bryson Karber 3 1-2 9, Jace Birkes 2 0-0 4, Paxton Price 1 1-2 4, Eric Skogen 1 0-1 2, Kellar Price 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 5-12 48.

Eureka Springs (13-7, 3-3): Michael Lester 9 3-4 26, Dylan Johnson 3 2-2 8, Shane Holloway 3 0-2 6. Totals 15 5-8 40.

3-Point Goals: Lincoln 5 (Karber 2, Moore 2, Paxton Price). Eureka Springs 5 (Lester 5).

Bergman 75, Lincoln 49

Bergman jumped out to an early 22-9 lead and remained unbeaten in 3A-1 Conference play with a win at home over Lincoln. The Panthers (23-4, 4-0) led 35-22 at halftime, then outscored the Wolves 25-9 in the third quarter to pull away. Walker Patton had 24 points to lead Bergman, followed by Dylan Friend and Kaden Ponder with 13 apiece.