LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jay Moore takes the oath of office to serve as Farmington city attorney on Jan. 3 at the Washington County Courthouse. His wife, Brandi, holds the Bible for the oath, administered by Juvenile Judge Stacey Zimmerman. Moore is replacing Steve Tennant, who did not run for re-election as city attorney. Moore has been Farmington's city prosecuting attorney since January 2018. He was uncontested for city attorney in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Print Headline: New City Attorney

