New Mayor Takes Reins For Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove's new mayor describes his journey to head the city not as a rags to riches story but as a "rags to responsibility" story.

Mayor David Faulk came to Northwest Arkansas from New Orleans via Hurricane Katrina in August 2005. From that move, which was considered temporary at the time, Faulk said he can see how God was orchestrating on the backside to lead him to the mayor's office, a place he hopes to serve, with voters' approval, for 20 or more years.

'Help Wanted'

Faulk, his former wife and four children were living in Prairie Grove when an "employee wanted" sign caught his eye as he was paying his water bill.

He was working for a mortgage broker out of Tontitown at the time but in 2006, the country was starting to feel the beginning of the recession. Faulk interviewed for the job with Prairie Grove's water department, thinking it would provide a steady paycheck while he continued as a mortgage broker.

The real estate market took a dive, so in essence, Faulk recalls, he landed with the city of Prairie Grove, "and this became my career."

He started with the water department in 2006 but also helped in other areas as needed. He dug ditches and water lines, rode on the back of the trash truck and helped with sewer problems.

During that time, police chief Chris Workman, who was a captain at the time, encouraged Faulk to explore the option of coming to the police department. Faulk said he had just remarried, had four children at home and wasn't sure if it would be a good idea to work nights and weekends for the police department.

But, he said, "You never want to fear taking a step forward."

Looking at the decision, he said he realized working for the police with more pay and better retirement would provide ways he could prosper.

"Paywise, it was not a lot more, but I look at it as who I could become in the process," Faulk said. "And so you take the step."

He started part-time with the police department, along with still working part-time at the water department, in 2014 and moved to full-time in 2015.

He worked the night shift and weekends and then Workman and Capt. Jeff O'Brien, a lieutenant at the time, both noticed his gift appeared to be working with the community and with kids. They thought he would be good as a school resource officer when an opportunity became available.

That transition didn't take long. Tim Standifer, a school resource officer during that time, was promoted to sergeant, leaving his position open.

Faulk said he and two other officers were supposed to interview with school administrators for the position. When the time came for the interviews, Faulk was the only one to meet with the administrative team.

"I sat in front of a panel with Dr. Williams (former superintendent), principals and vice principals and probably didn't sound as intelligent as I needed to sound, but I was the only one there and I was provided the opportunity."

'Hand To The Plow'

Moving into a new role with the police department, Faulk said he approached it the same way he has dealt with other new experiences.

"The one thing I've never been scared of is putting my hand to the plow and trying to outwork everyone and just be dedicated to what I was trying to do," he said. "And that's what I tried to do. I went in every day, knowing every day was a new day and every day was another day of getting better."

As he became more comfortable with the SRO position, he said he looked for other ways to be better and expand the role. He counseled, taught a criminal justice class at the high school and was supposed to coach soccer this year.

He also took over the Shop with a Cop program to help meet the needs of Prairie Grove children and began to build up that nonprofit organization.

"I'd like to say we took it and branded it. It's more now than knocking on doors. Now, citizens know about it, about the basketball tournament, the auction, that we're going to be at Junk at the Mill flipping burgers and we're making t-shirts."

Faulk said his goal was to put the program in the forefront of the community and for it to be something the community was willing to invest in.

A Window Of Opportunity

From his SRO role, Faulk said his thoughts turned to the mayor's position. He wasn't thinking about it necessarily for this four-year term because he wanted to work more years toward his retirement. However, people in the community came to him, he said, and asked him to consider running to give voters another option at the ballot box.

"You have a small window to take an opportunity and sometimes if you don't walk through that door, it gets shut on you and you never have that opportunity again," Faulk said. "For me to sit back and say 'maybe I'll try in 15 years when I'm done with my retirement,' that opportunity may not be there."

He added, "I go back to my principle of not being afraid to take a step. I had an opportunity in front of me that I didn't think it was valued to pass up."

The plan, Faulk said, was that several candidates would run for mayor to give voters a choice.

But similar to the situation with interviewing to be an SRO, Faulk ended up being the only mayoral candidate to turn in the paperwork to be on the ballot.

As a new mayor, Faulk said he believes his time with the city gives him an insider's look and that from day one with the city in 2006, the process has prepared him for the position and given him what he needs to be in the job.

'Study, Study, Study'

Now that he's mayor, Faulk said the plan is to "study, study, study" so that he can develop and get better. Voters showed they trust him and to return that trust, Faulk said he has to show the responsibility of going in and learning.

"Not having a history of owning a business, or being a CEO of Tyson or JB Hunt, a lot of this stuff is new," Faulk said. "But does it change the fact that my personality and my work ethic is to work every morning and learn every day and develop every day and be the best version of myself? That is my history. I come in with that same attitude here. It just means I have to read a few different books and talk to a few different people and and I'll develop each day."

The first week in office Faulk began meeting with department heads and learning more about managing the city and learning about their jobs.

He points out the city was running itself "way before I got here" and will continue to run itself after he leaves.

"It wasn't my job to come here and overflip tables and to start over," he said. "The city is on a great path and has great people working very hard every day to make sure the city prospers and has growth. My job is to come in and not only learn from them but be accountable to them and they be accountable to us and to set a new standard. I hope to set that standard high and I hope we live up to that standard."

Two standards he has in mind are that he plans to be in the office every day and be present for staff to help support them and maybe take some things off their plates. Another standard, he said, is for the city's customer service to be "beyond approach," for employees to be professional when dealing with citizens.

As the city faces growth and development and issues that come along with that, Faulk said his position is that any problems are actually a privilege that is set before city staff and officials to solve.

"Gladly, gladly, we'll take that privilege and, as a team, we'll figure out the best avenue for us that is financially sound for our city and then we'll move forward."

Faulk also speaks about his faith in God and said God has led to places he's never thought of or imagined. He talked of how his mother protected him growing up during very hard times and how his stepfather was a great man devoted to his family.

"Everyday is the same way. I can depend on His (God's) direction and if I do that, I believe we will do well."