‘No,’ Tents Cannot Be Used As Dwelling Places

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In response to someone living in a tent in the backyard of a house on West Thurman Street, Prairie Grove City Council approved an ordinance at its Dec. 19 meeting to restrict the use of tents as housing.

Larry Oelrich, administrative assistant, said officials believe city ordinances already disallow this but just to be safe, city officials are recommending the council adopt the ordinance to state that tents "do not qualify as a living dwelling unit in the city limits."

Prairie Grove already has an ordinance that says RVs are not considered a dwelling place.

City Attorney Steven Parker said the ordinance has some exceptions, such as it allows kids to camp in tents in the back yard for short periods of time and gives the mayor the authority to allow it by proclamation if there is some type of emergency. The ordinance also exempts Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park from the restriction.

The issue came to light, Oelrich said, from a Fayetteville police officer who lives in Prairie Grove and had seen tents popping up in the front yard.

Oelrich said the resident then moved the tents to the backyard, was living in one of the tents and proposing to have a daycare in the backyard. Neighbors had been complaining about smoke coming from the backyard and from the tents.

2023 Budget Approved

The council in December approved the city's 2023 budget, which includes an 8% cost-of-living increase for city employees.

For the general fund administration budget, the city projects to receive $2.78 million in revenue, compared to $2.38 million in the 2022 budget.

Projected revenue includes $1 million from the county sales tax, almost $500,000 from property taxes, $375,000 from franchise taxes and $246,000 from reimbursements for the school resource officers and drug task force.

The general administration budget projects $2.4 million in expenses, compared to $2.1 million in 2022.

Budgeted expenses are $300,000 for salaries, $72,000 for the ambulance service and $100,000 for utilities. Expenses also include transfers: $1.1 million to the police and fire payroll account, $200,000 for contributions to the police pension fund and $50,000 to the reserve general fund.

Budgets for other departments in the general fund: fire, $126,100; library, $234,000; parks, $277,000; police, $232,000.

Highlights of the general fund include two new positions for the fire department, a new position in the police department, changing a part-time parks position to full time and a new police vehicle.

Budgets for departments, services and accounts outside the general fund include $3.8 million, water/sewer operation and maintenance; $1.6 million, police and fire payroll account; $689,000, sanitation fund; $317,000, parks and library operation; $239,448, sales and use tax budget for capital improvements.

The street fund calls for about $1.3 million in revenue and $1.8 million in expenses. Expenses include $1.1 million for construction (Viney Grove Road extension), $204,000 for repairs and maintenance and $200,000 for salaries.

Boston Mountain Increases Fees

Chuck Wiley, director of public works, said sanitation expenses are going up this year because Boston Mountain Solid Waste District has increased its rates for the city by 9.1%, effective Jan. 1.

He said the city would evaluate residential and commercial sanitation rates and planned to bring a recommendation to the city council to raise sanitation rates because of Boston Mountain's increased costs and also to provide enough revenue to hire an additional person for the sanitation department so there would be two employees on each truck.

The city has not raised residential rates since 2014, Wiley said.

Police Chief Chris Workman reported that the department has received a $10,000 grant from the state for body cameras. This will be used to replace older cameras and add new ones.

Annual Audit 'Comment'

The council reviewed and voted on the 2020 and 2021 legislative audits. The audits, according to Mayor Sonny Hudson, include the yearly comment about lack of segregation of duties.

Hudson said that comment is made because Prairie Grove doesn't "have staff to look over everyone's shoulder all the time." Auditors understand that, said Hudson, whose last day of office was Dec. 31, 2022.

City Council member Rick Ault said his recommendation is that the city continue to identify opportunities for fraud, though he noted the audit did not have any findings associated with the lack of segregated duties.

"My challenge is that we want to continue to stay on that and do what we can," Ault said.

Oelrich pointed out that 75% of the audits of cities and towns in Arkansas have the same comment because they do not have the staffs employed in the large cities.

Legislative auditors come and stay three to four months and are very thorough in their work, Oelrich said.

In other action, the council:

• Approved an ordinance to increase water rates by 11 cents per 1,000 gallons. The increase is because of a rate increase by the Benton-Washington County Regional Water Authority (commonly called Two-Ton) and because of an ordinance approved by the city council in November 2020 for small incremental rate increases over a four-year period through January 2024.

• Rezoned property at 790 S. Mock St., from A-1 to B-2, as requested by Mark Beaver.

• Appointed Jeremy Conkle to the planning commission. He is replacing David Faulk, who had to resign because he is now mayor of Prairie Grove.

• Amended authorized signatures on bank accounts to remove Sonny Hudson and add David Faulk.

• Adopted a resolution to amend the city's contract with Washington County POID #5 for the treatment of wastewater from Valley View Estates and other subdivisions in the district. The amended contract reduces the increase that was previously approved in October. The new rates will be $6.60 per 1,000 gallons (instead of $7.13/1,000 gallons), effective Jan. 1.

• Approved a contract with McClelland Engineering to design a sewer interceptor line. This is needed as part of the development of Hudson Heights subdivision, located off Ditmars Road.