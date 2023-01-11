Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE
Tyler Perkins, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 31, 2022, in connection with DWI, left of center.
Dweaynesheeious Johnson, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 1 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, endangering welfare of a minor third degree.
Randall Lawton, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.
James Collins, 56, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 31, 2022, on a warrant for failure to pay.
Jeremiah Weber, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Mekiah Goodhart, 19, of Farmington, was cited Dec. 31, 2022, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Spencer Siegfried, 42, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Courtney Klinefelter, 30, of Farmington, was cited Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Michael Baird, 61, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Callum Brotherton, 28, of Springdale, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Shawn Holst, 56, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Sabrine Wells, 27, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Daniel Devon, 36, of McAlester, Okla., was cited Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tyler Sullivan, 24, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Robert Koonz, 48, of Summers, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.