Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Tyler Perkins, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested Dec. 31, 2022, in connection with DWI, left of center.

Dweaynesheeious Johnson, 32, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 1 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, endangering welfare of a minor third degree.

Randall Lawton, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Collins, 56, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 31, 2022, on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jeremiah Weber, 18, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mekiah Goodhart, 19, of Farmington, was cited Dec. 31, 2022, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Spencer Siegfried, 42, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Courtney Klinefelter, 30, of Farmington, was cited Jan. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Baird, 61, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Callum Brotherton, 28, of Springdale, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Shawn Holst, 56, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sabrine Wells, 27, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Devon, 36, of McAlester, Okla., was cited Jan. 4 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tyler Sullivan, 24, of Lincoln, was cited Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Koonz, 48, of Summers, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.