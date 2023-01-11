WCEL Obituaries for Jan. 11, 2023

Photo:

Zell Goolsby, Jr.

Zell Goolsby, Jr., age 83, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, went to be with Jesus on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Lincoln, Arkansas. He was born December 20, 1939, in Elkins, Arkansas, the son of Zell and Ethel (Gabbard) Goolsby.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Tara Russell.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Barbara Goolsby; three sons, Perry Goolsby of Alpena, Arkansas, James Goolsby of Huntsville, Arkansas, and Jerry Goolsby and his wife Christina of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; two daughters, Kim Brock and her husband Chris of Westville, Oklahoma, and Melissa Hutchens and her husband Doug of Lincoln, Arkansas; one sister, Betty McCawley of Elkins, Arkansas; seven grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Beaty Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Irena Mae Griscom

Irena Mae Griscom, age 87, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born August 29, 1935, in Springdale, Arkansas, the daughter of Lewis and Clara Belle (Parker) Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Griscom, her parents, brothers and sister, Grover Wilson (Sylvia), Lewis Wilson (Carolyn), Mabel Niewoehner (Rob), Ted Wilson; two infant sisters, and one niece, Barbie Moore.

Survivors include one son, Dale Griscom and wife Star of Summers, Arkansas; one daughter, Shirley Baker of Pea Ridge, Arkansas; one brother, Robert Wilson of Paducah, Kentucky; two sisters, her twin Idena Walker of Los Angeles, California, and Odessa Farquhar and her husband Bob of Merrimack, New Hampshire, one sister-in-law, Suzanne Griscom of Cotter, Arkansas; two grandsons, James Baker and wife Sarah and Scott Baker and wife Desiree; one granddaughter, Cassie Miglori; three step grandchildren, Ken Fenson, Niki West, and Kaitlyn Collett; four great grandchildren, Henley, Finn, Sullivan, and Derringer Baker; four step grandchildren, Kenneth, Kendra, Kevin and Kyle; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held January 6, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial was in the Old Union Cemetery in Cincinnati, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Fire Department or the Old Union Cemetery.

Guy Alan McWilliams

Guy Alan McWilliams, age 72, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He was born December 6, 1950, in Carlinville, Illinois, the son of Harry and Wilma (Conroy) McWilliams.

Guy served in the United States Marine Corps. He loved his job as a construction superintendent building homes. He was an avid learner, loved history, loved the outdoors and enjoyed hobby farming. He was a loving and proud father and loved to take his family on outdoor excursions and exploring new places and backroads while cranking up his favorite music.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Sonya McWilliams.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Nena McWilliams; one son, Jay McWilliams and his wife Rose of Shutesbury, Massachusetts; two daughters, Tanya Moore and her husband David of Greer, South Carolina, and Laura Ball and her husband John of Farmington, Arkansas; one brother, Steve McWilliams and his wife Sally of Peachtree City, Georgia; one sister, Christy McWilliams of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Aiyana, Siearra, and Kai Moore, Ivy and Holly McWilliams, and Josh, Taylor and Alyssa Ball.

Memorial service was held January 6, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Roy Meadors

Roy Meadors, age 71, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born September 25, 1951, in the Sunset Community near Winslow, Ark., to Joe and Clarine (Bradley) Meadors. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shannon Meadors and Laura Price; four brothers, Fred, Roger, Ed, and Eugene.

He is survived by his son, Brady Meadors, and his wife Amy of Fayetteville; three sisters, Josephine McGaugh of Winslow, Ark., Winnie Carmean of Springdale, and Peggy Comley of Rogers; two grandchildren, Conlee Meadors and Hanna Meadors.

Roy was a simple man. He always had a positive outlook on life. As he loved the outdoors, in his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his son. He also loved spending time with his family and watching his two grandchildren grow up and make memories. Roy enjoyed afternoon gatherings at his house with friends to catch up on the local gossip. He worked as a carpenter for nearly 50 years. Roy would be the first one to give you the shirt off his back and would do anything for anybody. He will forever live in our hearts and will continue to watch over his loved ones.

Graveside service was held January 6, 2023, at the Farmington Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Chapel in Fayetteville.

Sandra Kay Shreve

Sandra Kay Shreve, age 75, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. She was born May 29, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She retired from Gates Rubber Company in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, three sons, and one great grandson.

Survivors include husband, William Shreve of the home; five children, Justine Brown Owens, Charlie (Nomy) Brown, Andy (Shawna) Shreve, Scott (Tonya) Shreve, Karin (Scott) Lee; two brothers, David George of Moore, Oklahoma and Danny George of Harrah, Oklahoma; two sisters, Sharon West of Choctaw, Oklahoma and Valerie Duncan of Harrah, Oklahoma.

Sandra was the mother of eight children and also had 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

No services are planned. Arrangements by Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Earlene Geneva Whited

Earlene Geneva Whited, age 64, a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her home. She was born February 2, 1958, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, the daughter of David and Rachel (Evans) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Danny Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Randy Whited; two children, Natisha Haulcomb and Justin Haulcomb; five grandchildren, Tyler, Tia, Jordan, Tre, and Dru; one sister, Berlene Goodwin; three brothers, David Smith, Wesley Smith, and Manuel Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held January 4, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, Arkansas.

