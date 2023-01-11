What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Trivia Night

Pedal Park at 169 W. Main St., will sponsor a Trivia Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursdays.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Prairie Grove Chamber Meeting

The first Chamber of Commerce meeting will be noon, Thursday, Jan. 19, at the chamber building, 306 E. Buchanan St., with Mayor David Faulk as the speaker. Lunch will be $10 per person attending. Please RSVP for the meeting and lunch at prairiegrovechamber.com.

Publishing Your Story

Prairie Grove Public Library is sponsoring a class on the options available to publish your own story. Nicole Donoho, who has 14 years of experience in the publishing industry, will host the class from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 28 at the library.