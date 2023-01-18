Cardinals open floodgates on Gentry

FARMINGTON -- In a mismatch of epic proportions, Farmington pounded Gentry, 77-15, in 4A-1 Conference boys basketball action on Friday to take the level of Colors Day excitement up a notch.

Thirteen Cardinals scored with Farmington (22-0, 6-0) taking another step towards achieving an undefeated regular season. Layne Taylor (14), Maddox Teeter (14) and Jaxon Berry (12) combined for 40 points.

"It doesn't matter who we play, one through 20. We have 20 players in uniform. Whoever plays goes in and gives us production. They're excited right now because some of our guys are getting awards that normally don't get awards. That's what kind of a team we've got," said Farmington coach Johnny Taylor.

Berry and Hunter Reaves shared the "Board Belt" award, a replica of a heavyweight championship wrestling belt with seven rebounds apiece. Teeter was tabbed for the "TNT" honor with 14 points and four rebounds. Layne Taylor picked another "Key Performer" outing with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds while Eris Reyes collected his first "The Game Honors Toughness" shovel by hauling down a trio of rebounds.

Jaeden Newsom racked up five points and three assists. He wore the "Charge Chain" for his defensive efforts while Maddox Mahan was honored as the "Lockdown Defender."

On the opposite side of the spectrum only four Pioneers scored, led by Hayden Henry with five points.

Farmington raced out to leads of 29-3, 43-8, and 64-11 at the quarter breaks.

Farmington 77 Gentry 15

Gentry^3^5^5^4^--^15

Farmington^29^14^21^13^--^77

Farmington (22-0, 6-0): Layne Taylor 6 1-2 14, Maddox Teeter 4 4-4 14, Jaxon Berry 6 0-0 12, Kaden Hughes 3 1-1 7, Caleb Blakely 2 0-1 5, Jaeden Newsom 2 1-2 5, Hunter Reaves 2 0-0 4, Sam Kirkman 1 2-2 4, Cameron Crisman 1 0-0 3, Zac Miller 1 0-2 2, Jayden Brewer 1 0-0 2, Alex Stanley 1 0-0 2, Eris Reyes 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 9-4 77.

Gentry (3-11, 0-6): Hayden Henry 2 0-0 5, Hideki Xiong 0 4-6 4, Addi Taylor 1 0-0 3, Dillion Labitad 1 0-0 3. Totals 4 4-6 15.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 4 (Teeter 2, Taylor, Crisman). Gentry 3 (Henry, A. Taylor, Labitad).

SPRINGDALE -- Farmington boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor sprang a surprise on Shiloh Christian by throwing a new wrinkle into his offense, featuring Sam Wells as a 3-point shooter.

Wells knocked down four trifectas and matched Farmington's leading scorer Layne Taylor, son of Johnny Taylor, point for point. None of that was good news for Shiloh Christian, which fell behind 26-9 at the end of the first quarter and 52-17 at halftime. The margin was 79-21 at the end of the third quarter as Farmington rolled to a 96-29 runaway win in 4A-1 Conference play.

"That's the best that we have played as far as actually having balance. Sam Wells had 20 points, Jaxon Berry had 18, Layne had 20, so we had really balanced scoring. Chuck Davis does a great job with his team and he had prepared to not guard Sam and wasn't planning on Sam shooting it as well as he did. Sam just shot it phenomenal so I was really proud of Sam," Johnny Taylor said.

Berry dunked three times in the second quarter on the Saints and finished with 18 points.

Farmington 96, Shiloh Christian 29

Farmington^26^26^27^17^--^96

Shiloh Christian^9^8^4^8^--^29

Shiloh Christian (2-16, 1-4): Walker Shankle 3 1-2 7, Bodie Neal 1 2-4 5, Duke Bowman 2 0-0 4, Connor Rich 2 0-0 4, Seth Lowe 1 1-1 3, Ben Holler 1 0-0 2, Chase Blessing 0 2-2 2, Owen Baublits 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-9 29.

Farmington (21-0, 5-0): Layne Taylor 9 0-0 20, Sam Wells 6 4-4 20, Jaxon Berry 8 1-2 18, Sam Kirkman 4 2-2 12, Hunter Reaves 1 4-4 6, Kaden Hughes 2 2-2 6, Maddox Teeter 2 0-0 5, Caleb Blakely 2 0-0 4, Maddox Mahan 1 0-0 3, Cameron Crisman 1 0-2 2. Totals 30 3-4 96.

Shiloh Christian 1 (Neal). Farmington 12 (Kirkman 4, Wells 4, Taylor 2, Berry, Crisman).