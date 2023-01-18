Farmington Presents Colors Day 2023

FARMINGTON -- Farmington welcomed basketball fans to the school's 2023 Color's Day festivities, showcasing the Color's Day Court prior to varsity games against Gentry on Friday at Cardinal Arena.

The court included sophomore maid Brooklyn Clark, daughter of Annette Clark, escorted by her mother, sophomore maid Kate Polley, daughter of Mandy Polley and Beau Polley, escorted by her father.

There were three junior maids, Kyra Kick, daughter of Brian and Asberene Kick and Jessica Kick, escorted by her father; Sara Sisk, daughter of Paul and Misty Sisk, escorted by her father; and Layla Watkins, daughter of Chris and Cassidy Watkins, escorted by her father.

There were four 2023 senior king candidates, Caleb Blakely, son of David and Laura Blakely, escorted by his mom; Peyton Funk, son of Cory and Robby Funk, escorted by his mom; Carter Moad, son of Chris and Kylie Moad, escorted by his mom; and Scout Morrison, son of Jarod and Becky Morrison, escorted by his mom.

The 2023 attendants sported school spirit. Carrying the king's trophy was J.J. Brotherton, son of Jimmy and Darcy Brotherton. Carrying the crown was Kambri Crutchfield, daughter of Dylan and Sheyene Crutchfield. The attendants were escorted by 2022 Color's Day queen, Catherine Warren.

Last to be introduced were the four 2023 senior queen candidates, Carley Adams, daughter of Neil Adams and Sherry Adams, escorted by her father; Micah Breann Foster, daughter of Kyle and Mindy Foster, escorted by her father; Jenna Lawrence, daughter of Jason and Mandy Lawrence, escorted by her father; and Lindsey Scogin, daughter of Ryan and Sharon Scogin, escorted by her father.

Peyton Funk and Jenna Lawrence were crowned king and queen.

