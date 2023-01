NWA Beekeepers Association is offering a two-part class for those interested in learning the basics of beekeeping. This class is free and open to the public

Presenters will discuss subjects such as honey bee biology and behavior, essential beekeeping equipment, methods for supporting healthy hives, and more.

Classes will be 6-9 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, and Monday, Feb. 6, in Waldrip Hall in the Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Science, 1371 W Altheimer Dr., Fayetteville.