Lady Tigers claw out Colors Day win

by Mark Humphrey | January 18, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove junior Camryn Cash looks to pass to a teammate against Gravette. The Lady Tigers won the Colors Day contest, 51-48, to secure a 4A-1 Conference girls basketball win. Cash led Prairie Grove with 13 points.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove overcame a 46-42 deficit after giving up an offensive rebound with Ella Faulk sparking a close-out 9-2 run to beat Gravette, 51-48, in girls basketball action Friday.

The never-say-die Lady Tigers (11-5, 3-3) clawed their way into a 40-37 lead early in the fourth on Lexi Henry's layup, then endured a 9-2 Gravette run that started with Dalacie Wishon's putback. A traveling violation gave the Lady Lions (9-8, 3-3) the ball back and Brynn Romine snapped a 3-pointer.

Prairie Grove Colors Day queen Kenleigh Elder, back in the lineup coming off an injury, knotted the score at 42-all at the free-throw-line. Prairie Grove freshman Hope Kidd had a fast-break going, but lost the ball off her foot. That led to Keeley Elsea powering up a left-handed layup after catching the ball on the low block for the Lady Lions. Romine tracked down an offensive rebound in the corner. Wishon's free-throw-line shot capped the Gravette run that lasted two minutes, and provided the visitors their biggest lead of the fourth with 3:43 remaining.

Prairie Grove demonstrated resilience throughout the contest, finding ways to get stops. Gravette committed a charging foul and later lost a rebound out-of-bounds. The Lady Tigers in-bounded twice, finally springing Henry at the free-throw-line for a jumper. Elder stole the ball at the other end and drew a foul. Gravette was over the limit so Elder stepped up to shoot a 1-and-1. She calmly drained both to put the teams into another deadlock at 46-46, the seventh tie of the game.

Brook Handle pivoted left from the top-of-the-key and drove to push Gravette back ahead, 48-46. Wishon blocked a shot and the Lady Lions had a chance to extend their lead, but lost the ball out-of-bounds.

Faulk drove into the jump circle, forcing Gravette to collapse on her defensively. That left Ava Nall open and Faulk found her for the go-ahead 3-pointer. The trifecta hit nothing but the bottom of the net as the Lady Tigers surged ahead 49-48 with 53 seconds to play.

Faulk made another huge play by drawing a charge with 30 seconds on the clock. Kidd caught a long outlet against a full-court press, but nearly lifted her pivot foot. First year Prairie Grove coach Scott Reed called time-out to prevent a turnover. He had to expend his last time-out when the Lady Tigers had trouble getting the ball in.

This time Gravette opted to foul Faulk, putting her at the line shooting a 1-and-1 with no time elapsed off the clock, which stood still at 23.7 seconds.

Faulk nailed the first free throw, then Gravette coach Will Pittman took time-out.

Faulk disdained the attempt to ice her and shifted the pressure onto Gravette by converting the second foul shot, which gave Prairie Grove a 3-point cushion of 51-48. On its last possession, Gravette's 5-feet-9 guard Alexa Parker curled around to the left wing, but Kidd got a hand in her face and the three was off.

The game was tied at 9-9 after one period. Prairie Grove trailed 25-22 at halftime. The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Lions 14-10 in the third quarter to secure a 36-35 lead, then outscored Gravette 15-13 down the stretch.

Camryn Cash scored 13 points, all in the first three quarters, to lead Prairie Grove, followed by Elder with 11 and Henry with 10. Elder went 9-for-10 at the charity stripe while Prairie Grove was 16-for-18 overall.

Romine paced Gravette with 17 points with Handle tossing in 11 and Wishon 10.

Prairie Grove 51, Gravette 48

Gravette^9^16^10^13^--^48

Prairie Grove^9^13^14^15^--^51

Prairie Grove (11-5, 3-3): Camryn Cash 3 4-4 13, Kenleigh Elder 1 9-10 11, Lexi Henry 5 0-0 10, Hope Kidd 3 1-2 8, Ella Faulk 2 2-2 6, Ava Nall 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 16-18 51.

Gravette (9-8, 3-3): Brynn Romine 6 3-5 17, Brooke Handle 4 1-2 11, Dalacie Wishon 3 4-4 10, Keeley Elsea 4 0-0 8, Alexa Parker 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-11 48.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 5 (Cash 3, Kidd, Nall). Gravette 4 (Romine 2,Handle 2).

