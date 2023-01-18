Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Contact Photos Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Tigers Seize Road Win

by Annette Beard | January 18, 2023 at 11:10 a.m.
Staff photographs by Annette Beard Lady Tiger No. 35 works around Lady Blackhawk Rebecca Konkler, No. 22, in the lane Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.

Staff photographs by Annette Beard

Lady Tiger Kenleigh Elder (No. 35) works around Lady Blackhawk Rebecca Konkler, No. 22, in the lane Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.

Staff photographs by Annette Beard

Lady Tiger Lexi Henry (No. 22) shot a 2-point basket from in the lane Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.

Staff photographs by Annette Beard

Prairie Grove Lady Tiger Lexi Henry (No. 22) drives into the lane to shoot a basket Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.

Staff photographs by Annette Beard

Lady Tiger Kenleigh Elder (No. 35) successfully caught the rebound Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.

Staff photographs by Annette Beard

Prairie Grove junior Camryn Cash (No. 1) takes the ball after a rebound Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.

  photo  Staff photographs by Annette Beard Lady Tiger No. 22 shot a 2-point basket from in the lane Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.
  
  photo  Staff photographs by Annette Beard Prairie Grove Lady Tiger No. 22 drives into the lane to shoot a basket Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.
  
  photo  Staff photographs by Annette Beard Lady Tiger No. 35 successfully caught the rebound Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.
  
  photo  Staff photographs by Annette Beard Prairie Grove Lady Tiger No. 1 takes the ball after a rebound Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Blackhawk Arena. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Blackhawks 59-43.
  

Print Headline: Lady Tigers Seize Road Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT