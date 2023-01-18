Police Report

FARMINGTON

Robert Koonz, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 5 in connection with public intoxication.

Rache Ulloa, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steve Swain, 53, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jarrod Neal, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Alvin Watson, 53, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with assault on a family member, third degree, false imprisonment, second degree.

Loman Rahn, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Kevin McKnight, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bethany Manning, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Tina Gibson, 56, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ashley Eakin, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

John Harwood, 25, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Taylor Hood, 28, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 9 in connection with seven felonies: 5 counts of aggravated assault on a family member, 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, first degree.

Kenny Barnett, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Duard Adams, 21, of Huntsville, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Samuel Elvins, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aquila Smith, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Melvin Sims, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristie Fontenot, 48, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

