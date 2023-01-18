Police Report

FARMINGTON
Robert Koonz, 48, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 5 in connection with public intoxication.
Rache Ulloa, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Steve Swain, 53, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jarrod Neal, 23, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Alvin Watson, 53, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with assault on a family member, third degree, false imprisonment, second degree.
Loman Rahn, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.
Kevin McKnight, 46, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Bethany Manning, 41, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.
Tina Gibson, 56, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.
Ashley Eakin, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.
John Harwood, 25, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Taylor Hood, 28, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 9 in connection with seven felonies: 5 counts of aggravated assault on a family member, 2 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, first degree.
Kenny Barnett, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for contempt of court.
Duard Adams, 21, of Huntsville, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for contempt of court.
Samuel Elvins, 30, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Aquila Smith, 25, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for contempt of court.
Melvin Sims, 33, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Kristie Fontenot, 48, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.
