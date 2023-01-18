Prairie Grove Colors Day Gala

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove celebrated Colors Day, holding a coronation ceremony prior to basketball games against Gravette on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Senior Kenleigh Elder, daughter of John and Carla Elder, was crowned 2023 Colors Day queen.

She was escorted by co-captains for the boys varsity basketball team, Corbin Bowlin, son of Tony and Julie Dobbs and Brandon Bowlin, and Tate Benoit, son of Chad and Jennifer Benoit.

Each class was represented in the royal court.

Freshman maid Lauryn Evans, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Evans, escorted by Sam Kilpatrick, son of Liz Baker and Luke Kilpatrick, and Luke Bannon, son of Brandon and Jennifer Bannon,

Freshman maid Emarie Guenther, daughter of Johnny and Shanda Guenther, escorted by Eric Henderson, son of Robert and Amy Henderson, and Austin Henry, son of Glenn and Lillie Norwood.

Sophomore maid Jayla Bray, daughter of James and Tesha Bray, escorted by Logan Miner, son of Michael and Nicole Miner, and Parker Dougan, son of Dustin and Shelley Dougan.

Sophomore maid Sydnie Carlton, daughter of Scott and Suzanne Carlton, escorted by Cole Ashley, son of Jeremy and Tracie Ashley, and Charlie Nunn, son of Curtis and Sarah Nunn.

Junior maid Adarah Gill, daughter of Hailey Smith, escorted by Brayden Hudgens, son of Stephanie Hudgens, and Carter Flumm, son of Justin and Brooke Flumm.

Junior maid Madison Hardy, daughter of Matt and Regan Hardy, escorted by William Lanier, son of Michael and Katie Lanier, and Jace Edwards, son of Mark and Sarah Edwards.

Senior maid Charli Foster, daughter of Brad and Brandy Foster, escorted by Alex Abshier, son of Patrick and Tara Abshier, and Evan Weyl, son of Aaron and Jennifer Weyl.

Senior maid Brooklyn Jones, daughter of Jennifer Vinson, escorted by Alex Martinez, son of Maria Hidalgo and Juan Martinez, and Cole Edmiston, son of Steve and Barbara Edmiston.

The attendants were Kyra Vinson, daughter of Trin and April Vinson, and Darby Guenther, son of Johnny and Shanda Guenther.

