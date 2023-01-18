Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Jan. 4

Subway

188 W. Main St., Suite 1, Farmington.

Critical violations: Employee used the handwash sink to rinse a knife. Noncritical violations: There was a buildup of debris in the right two soda fountain nozzles. Oil and vinegar bottles lacked labels.The trash can in the ladies room does not have a cover.

Jan. 5

Dollar Tree

219 W. Main St..

Farmington Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: One register display had liquid hand sanitizer stored over packaged nuts.

Domino's

320 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The rubber seal on the door of the back stainless fridge is not connected to the door at the bottom.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette