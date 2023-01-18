Sexual Assault Conviction Filed

FARMINGTON -- A Springdale man arrested by Farmington police on April 14, 2022, in connection with felony sexual assault, second degree, and other charges has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, according to court records.

Kerry L. Jackson, 40, was convicted of felony sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. Jackson entered a negotated plea of guilty on Jan. 13 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Jackson also pleaded guilty to felony possession of Schedule I/II controlled substance, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, financial or nonfinancial identity fraud, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear in court.

The conviction requires Jackson to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.