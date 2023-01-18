Showing Courage

COURTESY PHOTO These first graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "courage": left to right: Acelyn Abram, Claire Taylor, Wyatt Hoerler, Olive Brewton, Georgia Brown.

COURTESY PHOTO These kindergarten students at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "courage": left to right: Ella Mae Cox, Ben Phillips, Alexa Smith, Avery Reed, Alexandria Petersen, Hudson Franks, Louis Doyle, Eleanor VanConnett. Not pictured: Holden Holmes, Declan Baker.

COURTESY PHOTO These second graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "courage": left to right: Vivianne Bostian, Isabella Diaz, Beckett Tyree, Aiden Burke, Jack Pair, Paul Haegele, Johnathan Williams, Sebastian Mojica.

COURTESY PHOTO These third graders at PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word "courage": left to right: Preston Baumgardner, Eliza Leslie, Acea Crawford, Sara Cotom, Clara McLean, Caroline Hawley. Not pictured: Braylon Steele.

