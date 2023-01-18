WCEL Obituaries for Jan. 18, 2023

Garry Donald King

Garry Donald King, Jr., 56, of Farmington, Ark., passed away January 4, 2023. He was born March 17, 1966, to Garry and Totsy Virginia Houston King in Jonesboro. The family moved to Prairie Grove in 1967 and later moved to Fayetteville and then Elkins when Garry was in the third grade. He grew up on Mount Olive where his self-confidence, aptitude for engineering, sense of responsibility and love of German Shepherd dogs became evident.

Garry leaves behind his wife of 27 years, Tina Clevenger King, and his daughters, Kathryn Ebb, 25, and Augusta Kay, 18. He is also survived by his in-laws, Michael and Debra Clevenger and Ebb's fiancé Daniel Morrell; siblings, Peggy Counts, Teresa Toney, Bobby Toney (in heart), Sammie and Sam McTigrit, and Paul and Jennifer King; 13 nieces and nephews, many great ones, and a few great greats; aunts and uncles, Larry, David and Pat, Wyndell and Vicki, Nora and Phil Davis, Darlene and Rip Harrison and Janet and Norma, Mary Hardin, Herschal and Glenda and Judy.

Garry lost his dad when he was 22 years old and his mother in 2017. On his dad's side he was preceded in death by five aunts and uncles and on his mom's, he had lost six aunts and uncles. Garry had also lost his brother-in-law Chip Clevenger, niece Jayne Toney Wolski and friend Jerry Boyd along with many other dear ones.

Garry attended a few classes at the UofA before he decided to go into the Air Force. He was vetted and slated to go into intelligence but broke his ankle again while training with the Air Force track team, and his service ended. After the Air Force, he worked for MarshallTown Tools where he invented three mechanisms that were patented under his name. Garry could fix anything. He worked at the Springdale and Fayetteville wastewater departments for a few years, and was contracted to monitor, diagnose and fix systematic failures of several local wastewater systems until his passing.

In 1991 Garry saw Tina across a room and he said he was going to marry her before they were introduced. They exchanged vows on August 12, 1995. Garry was an avid outdoorsman and an expert marksman. He lived as much life in the woods and on the lake as possible. He was a social butterfly and a dedicated friend. But above all, he was a compulsive caretaker and a joyful servant.

Matthew 25:40 "The King will reply, 'I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me." (NIV) Garry will be reunited with his loved ones in Glory.

Garry will be cremated under the care of Moore's Chapel. A celebration of life was held Jan. 14, 2023.

Jerry Edward Webb

Jerry Edward Webb, Age, 77, of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home in Farmington, Arkansas. He was born May 21, 1945, in Rudd, Arkansas, the son of Dennis and Margie (Phillips) Webb.

Jerry retired from Campbell Soup Company-Research Facility in Farmington after 30 years of working in poultry products research. He had received the Outstanding Service Award at the University of Arkansas Animal Science Department. He was author of one patent and numerous scientific journal articles. He served on the Farmington School Board, was a member of the Institute of Food Technologist, Poultry Science Association, Alpha Ze, Fraternity and the Kiwanis.

Jerry received many awards during his lifetime, but his greatest reward was the salvation that Jesus Christ gave him many years ago. Papa Jerry was a great example of love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. Jerry also served many years at Little Elm Baptist Church as a deacon and later a Sunday school teacher and deacon at Calvary Baptist Church. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and coaching baseball but his greatest joy was recording countless hours of video and taking pictures of his family so not to miss one moment of their lives. Jerry was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2003 but never missed a single moment to be with the ones he loved and spent countless hours pouring into his family and recounting his favorite memories.

He was preceded in death by one son, Jerry Edward Webb Jr., his parents, Dennis and Margie Webb, and one brother, Danny Webb.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Brenda McCreary Webb; one son, Kris Webb and his wife Jamie of Farmington, Arkansas; two brothers, Randall Webb and his wife Linda of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Randy Webb of Lincoln, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Gavin and wife Lynlie, Grace, and Mabry Webb.

The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 9-10 a.m., at Calvary Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with funeral service to begin at 10 a.m., following visitation. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m., in the Blue Eye Cemetery in Blue Eye, Missouri, and will be officiated by Larry McCreary.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Benevolence fund.

