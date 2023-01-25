Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mark Myers, fire chief with West Fork Fire Department, donates blood during the Boots and Badges blood drive sponsored by Prairie Grove fire and police departments with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. Kyleigh Jackson with the center prepares Myers during the drive held Jan. 16 at Prairie Grove High School.

Print Headline: Boots & Badges Donations

