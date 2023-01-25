Lincoln Council Interested In Special Sales Tax Election

LINCOLN -- In a voice vote last week, Lincoln City Council members agreed they want to call a special election in May asking voters to extend a 5/8-cent sales tax to be used for a new community building and to renovate Lincoln Square.

An ordinance that calls for a May 9 special election will be on the council's Feb. 21 agenda.

Presently, the city is using proceeds from a special 5/8-cent local sales tax to pay off bonds used to finance the construction and operation of a new library building. Voters approved the tax and bond issue in a March 13, 2012, special election. This debt should be retired in the spring, and then the sales tax would go away, unless voters agree to extend it for another purpose.

Mayor Doug Hutchens proposes to use the same funding stream to revitalize Lincoln Square. City officials estimate that with the 5/8-cent sales tax, the city should be able to fund up to a maximum of $2.9 million for the Square, with the actual amount depending on bond conditions at the time.

The council approved an ordinance to authorize Hutchens to enter into an agreement with WER Architects for assistance on a plan to replace the community building for a cost not to exceed $10,150.

The current community building has been deemed a public hazard and been closed to the public since November because of major structural problems. After inspecting the building, a structural engineer reported the building was not safe to occupy.

WER will conduct a feasibility study for a new Lincoln community building to help determine the city's space needs in a new building, to develop a concept plan, probable cost and a project presentation. In a preliminary opinion, WER estimates it would cost around $55,000 to abate and demolish the current building and from $1.5 million to $1.7 million for a new community building.

Hutchens said the city would have community meetings on the new building, similar to public meetings held about the new library.

In other action Jan. 17, the city council approved an ordinance to amend the 2022 budget to pay Leming & Son Trucking, Inc., $20,500 to demolish buildings on Pridemore. Leming & Son submitted the low bid for the work but the actual cost came in lower than the bid.

The council also discussed granting a conservation easement for Lincoln Lake and land around the lake to NWA Land Trust to help control the future use of the land for trails, green space and other similar outdoor activities. A resolution granting a conservation easement will be considered by the council at a future meeting.

Hutchens said granting the easement would help with organizations that want to use "substantial money" to benefit the park as far as trails and other amenities.