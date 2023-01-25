PolyTech of Prairie Grove Acquired by Arcane

LITTLE ROCK – Arcane Capital Partners, a closely held family office in Little Rock, announced Jan. 12 it has acquired Prairie Grove-based PolyTech Plastic Molding Inc., a leading plastics-injection molding and extrusion company serving customers nationwide.

Arcane is the parent company of plastics injection-molding companies Johnson Manufacturing Company and Bentonville Plastics, Inc. The acquisition of PolyTech increases the company's production capabilities and capacity, grows the company's customer base and furthers the company's vision to build and efficiently operate a preeminent custom plastics injection-molding and extrusion company in the nation.

"The merger of these companies is a winning combination for all companies' customers," said Jim Benton, CEO of PolyTech. "PolyTech, Johnson Manufacturing and Bentonville Plastics have long been go-to plastics injection molding companies in this region. Combining PolyTech's operational expertise, the strength of these companies in their respective industries and production capabilities and the leadership of Arcane will certainly benefit all involved."

According to a news release about the transaction, the strategic combination and addition of PolyTech's 65,000 square foot facility allows Arcane to offer more services for existing customers and to increase its production and distribution capabilities of injection-molded and extrusion products.

PolyTech and Johnson Manufacturing will continue to provide quality service to their customer bases under their respective brands for the foreseeable future and will remain located at their current facilities. Bentonville Plastics, Inc. will be integrated into the operations of Johnson Manufacturing in Harrison, Arkansas.

"We are pleased to have closed this transaction and start our integration process. Our Company has admired the work done at PolyTech and we are thrilled to expand our production capabilities and capacities and continue to build a standard-setting plastics manufacturing company in North America," said Michael Hickmon, CEO & Managing Partner of Arcane. "As we navigate the changing trends within the industry--including being a leader in reshoring of American manufacturing, we recognize the expertise PolyTech brings to the table and we look forward to combining our strengths as one company."

The combined companies serve some of the largest and most recognizable names across multiple industries, including HVAC, electronic & telecom, water treatment and filtration, consumer products, medical, industrial, military, agricultural, energy and automotive. Arcane plans to leverage its combined capabilities and scale to expand services in these industries, as well as service customers in new industries spanning consumer packaged goods and the food and beverage industry.

ABOUT POLYTECH:

Founded in 1984, Poly-Tech Plastic Molding, Inc. has grown to become a distinguished and well-respected plastic processor across the South-Central U.S. In 2013, Poly-Tech was acquired by Jim Benton and Keith Ekenseair, who under their leadership upgraded equipment, expanded extrusion and injection molding capabilities, built a new distribution center and strengthened the senior management team. Poly-Tech operates three strategically located facilities, enabling the company to quickly and efficiently serve customers from coast to coast. You can learn more about PolyTech here: https://www.polytechmolding.com/.