Reading together

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brynlee Caplena, an eighth grader at Farmington Junior High, reads the book, Pete the Cat Snow Daze by James Dean to Izza Sosa, a kindergarten student at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington. Eighth graders on Friday bused to the two elementary schools to read the book to all kindergarten students, complete a grade and finish up with hot chocolate. This is the first time the students have been able to return to this annual tradition since the covid pandemic in 2020. Each kindergartener was given the Pete the Cat book to take home.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brynlee Caplena, an eighth grader at Farmington Junior High, reads the book, Pete the Cat Snow Daze by James Dean to Izza Sosa, a kindergarten student at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington. Eighth graders on Friday bused to the two elementary schools to read the book to all kindergarten students, complete a grade and finish up with hot chocolate. This is the first time the students have been able to return to this annual tradition since the covid pandemic in 2020. Each kindergartener was given the Pete the Cat book to take home.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Brynlee Caplena, an eighth grader at Farmington Junior High, reads the book, Pete the Cat Snow Daze by James Dean to Izza Sosa, a kindergarten student at Folsom Elementary School in Farmington. Eighth graders on Friday bused to the two elementary schools to read the book to all kindergarten students, complete a craft and finish up with hot chocolate. This is the first time the students have been able to return to this annual tradition since the covid pandemic in 2020. Each kindergartener was given the Pete the Cat book to take home.