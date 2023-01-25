Ready for 2023

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk was the speaker for the first meeting in 2023 for Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce at Venue 479. About 25 people attended the luncheon meeting catered by Coyle's restaurant. Faulk gave a brief history on his journey to become mayor and talked some about the future of the town.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk was the speaker for the first meeting in 2023 for Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce at Venue 479. About 25 people attended the luncheon meeting catered by Coyle's restaurant. Faulk gave a brief history on his journey to become mayor and talked some about the future of the town.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Mayor David Faulk was the speaker Jan. 19 for the first meeting in 2023 for Prairie Grove Chamber of Commerce at Venue 479. About 25 people attended the luncheon meeting catered by Coyle's restaurant. Faulk gave a brief history on his journey to become mayor and talked some about the future of the town.