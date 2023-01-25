Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Jan. 9

Farmington High School

12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington.

Critical violations: Cardinal sauce was in the stainless fridge at 47 degrees. Noncritical violations: The ice scoop was sitting on the table next to the ice machine. Dumpster lid is open.

Simple Simon's Pizza

56 Yukon Way, Farmington.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Permit expired 07/31/2022.

Jan. 10

Casey's General Store

305 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: Three cartons of eggs were being stored on a crate over a bag of onions. Noncritical violations: A shaker of salt and a bottle of oil on the sub prep station did not have a label. Milk crates in the walk-in were being used for shelving. Some crates had a white fuzzy buildup. Outside garbage dumpster lid is open.

Dairy Queen

310 W. Main St., Farmington.

Critical violations: An employee assembled a banana split with bare hands. There were no paper towels and the air hand dryer was out of service in the ladies room. Noncritical violations: There was no handwash sign in the men's room. The ice chute in the customer self-serve area has a dark buildup. Posted permit expired 09/30/2021.

Jan. 11

American Drive-In

303 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: A box of lettuce was being stored on the floor of the walk-in. The ice scoop was resting in the ice machine with the handle touching the ice. Current permit is not available.

Harps

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Critical violations: The hand dryer in the ladies room is broken, and there were no paper towels. Noncritical violations: Multiple cans dented on the edge/seam/seal were on display for sale. The ice chute at the self-serve soda machine has a dark buildup.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

310 W. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Critical violations: There was a hose and sprayer in the handwash sink. Noncritical violations: None

Jim's Razorback Pizza

207 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: An employee was cutting carrot sticks with bare hands. Noncritical violations: Dumpster lid is open. Overhead tube lights over the pizza prep area and dish area lack shielding.

Lincoln Elementary School

613 County Ave., Lincoln.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: The dish room handwash sink and the front line hand-wash sink lacked signs. A cut-resistant glove was left on the food contact portion of the deli slicer.

Jan. 12

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Facility could not produce certified food manager certificate. Five packages of cough drops expiring May 7, 2022, and three packages of Alka Seltzer expiring September 2022 were on the sales floor. The ice machine has buildup of dark residue on the white shelf. Ceiling tiles above the ice machine show damage in the form of bowing and dark residue. Current permit is not available.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Critical violations: The men's rest room was out of soap. Noncritical violations:There is encrusted food stuck to the top of the cavity of the microwave.The front door does not completely close leaving a gap, which can allow pests to enter the facility.

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette