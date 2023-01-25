Snodgrass takes Lincoln up a notch

ELKINS -- Emilianne Cox will never forget one coaching decision involving the return of Sarah Snodgrass to the Lincoln girls basketball lineup, making her superstar play in a JV game.

Snodgrass, who missed all of her sophomore year and the first two-and-a-half months of her junior season, received medical clearance to play on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

Her entire being seemed to drip with emotion.

"She played with so much heart and so much passion, she was so emotional she could hardly hold it together," Cox said.

Cox said getting that emotional reunion with a sport Snodgrass cherishes active participation in, empowered the junior to compete with a better sense of self control once the varsity game rolled around.

"That enabled her to play like I knew she was capable of in the varsity game. That was probably the best part, seeing how emotionally she played in the JV game."

For her part, Snodgrass said she was worried and felt like she wasn't doing enough for her team.

"I knew once I got my head on straight it will all come back to me," Snodgrass said. "I hadn't had that happen in a long time."

Injuries have sidelined Snodgrass for almost two full years. Prior to last week, her last game was Feb. 13, 2021, during the District 3A-1 tournament.

Snodgrass had five points taken away from her, all on shots that had clearly gone through the net. Twice she scored off spin moves and finished with bank shots but an official called her for traveling and disallowed both field goals. Later Snodgrass sank a pair of free throws but the second was waved off because of a lane violation.

Lincoln fans vehemently disagreed with each of those whistles and vocalized a unified protest.

"Physically I felt better than before. My wind was still not under me, but when I get my wind back I'll be good," Snodgrass aid. "Even though we lost [46-39], the next time we play them [Elkins], I feel like it's going to be a totally different story," Snodgrass said.

Three days later Lincoln traveled to Green Forest and on Friday, Snodgrass erupted for 32 points with 22 coming in the second half to give the Lady Wolves their first 3A-1 Conference victory of the season, 66-58.

The Lady Wolves broke away from a 10-10 first quarter tie to take a 23-18 halftime lead. With Snodgrass catching fire Lincoln doubled its first half offensive output by tacking on 23 points in the third quarter, establishing a 46-39 lead going into the fourth. Snodgrass was the only Lincoln girl in double figures. Gina Gonzales had 21 points for Green Forest, followed by Alivia Norton with 12.

"I totally forgot the feeling of being on the court when you have all that energy around you. It kept me going when I was tired. I felt like I was absorbing all that. It was awesome," Snodgrass said.

Snodgrass' mother, LeAnn Snodgrass, accompanied her to every single appointment including Physical Therapy as she worked through torn ACL injuries.

"She was definitely there the most for me emotionally," Snodgrass said. "She would always be right there for me whenever it was a struggle."

Cox is seeing improvement from other players such as sophomore post Lena Skogen and senior Lily Riherd. Cox notes Skogen has stepped up big time around the rim.

"I don't have to worry about post play against her. Her offensive play has grown tremendously. That's what we got to focus on was growing her offensively this year," Cox said.

Two years ago as a sophomore Riherd approached Cox telling her that she really likes softball, but wanted to play basketball, too.

"She has grown leaps and bounds from her sophomore year. She's stepped into every role I've asked her to play. She plays hard every night. Those are characteristics you can build a team around," Cox said.

The 3A-1 standings might be in for a shakeup come tournament time.

Elkins 53, Lincoln 46

Lincoln^6^15^12^13^--^46

Elkins^8^15^17^13^--^53

Elkins (12-10, 3-3): Aleisha McGowan 3 8-11 15, Kara Springston 4 4-7 12, Kaylen Coble 3 5-9 11, Lakyn Shofner 2 3-6 6, Taylar Brannan 1 0-0 3, Lacey Van Amburg 1 0-0 3, Abigail Warren 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 17-33 53.

Lincoln (6-16, 0-6): Sarah Snodgrass 3 5-5 12, Tabor Lewis 4 0-2 9, Lily Riherd 2 3-4 8, Addie Pershall 4 0-1 8, Lena Skogen 2 0-2 4, Brinkley Moreton 1 0-3 2, Saylor Stidham 0 2-2 2, Zella Pomeroy 0 1-2 1, Makayla Quinn 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 11-22 46.

3-Point Goals: Elkins 4 (McGowan, Brannan, Van Amburg, Warren). Lincoln 3 (Snodgrass, Riherd, Lewis).