Still Looking For Answers For Parkwood Estates

PRAIRIE GROVE -- For the second consecutive month, Prairie Grove Planning Commission has turned down a concept plat for 20 acres off Parks Street adjacent to Prairie Grove United Methodist Church.

The commission first approved a preliminary plat for Parkwood Estates in January 2022 with 24 single-family lots and the rest lots for detached townhomes.

The developer then came back Dec. 15, 2022, with a revised concept plat because costs had gone up to build the subdivision. While two commissioners liked the concept, three voted against it, saying they thought the density was too high.

This new concept showed the number of units would increase from 78 to 90 and include eight single-family houses and 41 townhouse lots with two townhouses per lot sharing a wall.

Engineer Ferdi Fouri with Civil Design Engineers brought back another concept plat to the commission's Jan. 12 meeting with a very low density, but city officials said the revised plat really did not fit with the city's proposed land use plan for that area.

The latest concept was nine single-family estate lots with about two acres per lot.

Property owner Curtis Stewart said the concept was changed to a lower density because he thought that's what the commission wanted.

"This is the last option we have to do something with this property," Stewart told commissioners. "We're open to ideas."

After some discussion it was decided that, since Stewart was only submitting a concept plat, he could come back with the one he submitted in December and let commissioners look at it again.

Commission member Lynn Gregson voted for the Parkwood concept plat in December and said he still preferred that one.

Stewart said the owners increased the "door count" because development costs have doubled since they bought the property. Stewart said one goal of the development was to provide housing in Prairie Grove that's under $300,000.

After the commission voted to deny the concept plat, Chairman J.C. Dobbs quipped, "Back to the drawing board."

In other news, Jesse Fulcher with Rausch Coleman Homes introduced a concept for a massive planned unit development called Copper Hill.

The PUD would be a eight- to 12-year buildout on more than 100 acres on the south side of West Butler Street and east of South Pittman Street. Fulcher estimated the first house would not be occupied until late 2024 or early 2025.

Fulcher said the concept PUD is a long-term vision for the property and he wanted the commission's input on it. Commission members said they would take the proposal and "chew on it" before the next meeting.

Copper Hill PUD is described as a mixed-housing neighborhood that will provide a wide variety of housing options with access to walking trails, playgrounds and a large lawn area. It also would be within walking distance of downtown Prairie Grove.

The concept shows two large greenspace acres, 3 acres and 1.25 acres, for passive and active recreation. A walking trail also would be planned around the existing farm pond on the property.

The project has six residential planning areas. In all, the development calls for 599 units: 475 lots for single-family houses, 100 two-story townhouse units and 22 duplexes.

Lot sizes would vary from 3,500 square feet to 13,000 square feet.

Larry Oelrich, administrative assistant, said the PUD should line up with the proposed land use plan but with some hurdles to overcome.

"It's kinda like a community within itself," Oelrich said about the PUD concept.

Gregson's one question was to make sure the city would have the capacity for water and sewer for the large development. Another concern was to consider increased traffic because of the new homes.

In other action, the commission denied a variance request for curb and gutter from Cox Development for a multi-family development along Danny Bryan and Brady roads.

It approved a request for a conditional use permit for a short-term rental at 1381 Battery Drive from Jacob and Melissa Wells.