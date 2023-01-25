WCEL Obituaries for Jan. 25, 2023

Photo: Scroggins

Herman Dewitt Joiner, Jr.

Herman Dewitt Joiner Jr., age 56, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Wednesday January 11, 2023. He was born April 30, 1966, in Hot Springs, Ark., to Herman and Allene Berry Joiner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Joiner; one daughter, Chloe Joiner of Prairie Grove, Ark.; sister, Gladys Childs and her husband Thomas of Fort Worth, Texas; his granddaughter, Aspen Tash; and nephew, Scott Childs.

Memorial service was held January 18, 2023, at Moore's Chapel. To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Linda Ann Masters

Linda Ann Masters, age 90, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born May 1, 1932, in Goldonna, Louisiana, the daughter of Elzie Ray and Jessa Lea (Coleman) Moore.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Carol Elliott, and one brother, Jesse Ray Moore.

Survivors include her grandson, Brett Ray Taylor and wife, Christy Jean of Farmington, Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Jessa Rae Taylor and Holden Wayne Taylor.

Funeral service was held Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Farmington Cemetery in Farmington, Arkansas.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Kenneth Dale Phillips

Kenneth Dale Phillips, 84, of Huntsville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at home. He was born Saturday, November 5, 1938, at Hindsville, to Lee and Ethna Litterell Phillips.

Dale married Linda Kay Hood on Wednesday, January 3, 1962, at Springdale and together they were parents to two children.

Dale started his career at Standard Register and worked there 10 years before retiring to farm fulltime in 1968. In 1978, Dale's family was selected as Madison County Farm Family of the Year, and he served as a Huntsville School District Board member for 18 years. Additionally, Dale served on Washington County Farmer's Mutual Insurance's Board of Directors for 23 yearsvand as their treasurer from 2012. Family gatherings for birthdays and holidays were especially meaningful to Dale, who loved spending time with his family. Sports was also something he enjoyed watching his children, grandchildrenvand great-grandchildren participate in.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Ethna Phillips.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Phillips, of the home; his daughter and son-in-law, Katrina and Randy Burnett, of Farmington; his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jerri Sue Phillips, of Huntsville; five grandchildren, Hailey, Kelsey, Miranda, Wilson and Kolby; and 10 great-grandchildren, Hannah, Maddox, Evie, Charley, Pierson, Easton, Fletcher, Juliette, Murphy, and Kessler; siblings, Darrel and Alma Phillips of Hindsville, Glenda and Buddy Lee of Jacksonville, N. C., Marie and Frankie Fitch of Huntsville, Gary and Judy Phillips of Huntsville, Roger Phillips of Hindsville and Karen and Mike Church-well of Gravette.

Services were held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Brashears Funeral Home with Loren Collins and Dwain McLoud officiating. Pallbearers were Wilson Phillips, Kolby Burnett, Jim Kuhlmann, Austin Sutterfield, Phillip Lee, and Jared Phillips. Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Phillips, Gary Phillips, Roger Phillips, Frankie Fitch, Buddy Lee and Mike Church-well. Burial followed at Buckeye Cemetery, Hindsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dale's name may be made to Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital, 2601 Gene George Blvd, Springdale, Ark. 72762. Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

Lelah Francine Scroggins

Lelah Francine Scroggins, age 89, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born September 8, 1933, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of William Elmer and Minnie Esma (Livingston) Stewart.

Lelah retired from Washington Regional Medical Center with nearly 30 years of service. She was an active member of the Farmington Church of Christ where she participated in the Thursday Bible School, Dorcus Room and the ladies Quilting Group.

She was preceded in death by husband Jack Sam Scroggins; her parents, two daughters, Rosa Leta Scroggins and Chiquita Lynn Scroggins; two granddaughters, Amanda Jones and Amy Crissil Scroggins; one great-grandson, Ernest Younkin; eight brothers and sisters, Ruth Marie Ruth, James Alexander Stewart, Henry Stewart, Alan Stewart, Herb Stewart, Joseph Donald Lee Stewart, Polly Ann Legault and Nellie Stewart Halverson.

Survivors include four children, Carol Louise Scroggins, Loretta Jane Ferguson and her husband Jack, Lawrence "Larry" Jay Scroggins, and Jack Dudley Scroggins and his wife Tonia; one sister, Cordella Rose Sanders; one brother, Harvey Douglas Stewart; 10 grandchildren, Amber Ferguson Simpson, Angela Kay Scroggins Brittain, Kyle A. Scroggins, J Tym Jericho Wilson, Michael Lawrence Younkin, Jack Stewart Scroggins, Alecia Mae Scroggins, Carolyn Chantel Jones, Wm Chris Scroggins and Nathaniel Scroggins; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Farmington Church of Christ.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Sara Rose Washington

Sara Rose Washington, 91, of Summers, Ark., died January 20, 2023. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.