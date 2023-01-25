Manage Subscription
News Sports Opinion Obituaries Religion Special Sections Distribution Locations Contact Photos Email Updates
What’s Happening

Today at 4:00 a.m.

FARMINGTON

Trivia Night

Pedal Park at 169 W. Main St., will sponsor a Trivia Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursdays.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Publishing Your Story

Prairie Grove Public Library is sponsoring a class on the options available to publish your own story. Nicole Donoho, who has 14 years of experience in the publishing industry, will host the class from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 28 at the library.

Spring Storytime

Prairie Grove Public Library will have its spring storytime, 10 a.m., Wednesdays, from Feb. 1 -- April 16. Storytime is best for babies, toddlers and pre-kindergarten children.

