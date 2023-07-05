Bradshaw Show coming to Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – Football fans can relive the glory days of the Pittsburgh Steelers' four Super Bowl championship teams of the 1970s through the memories of its quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, this summer.

Bradshaw, an iconic athlete and multi-talented entertainer, has been booked for six shows from Saturday, July 30, through Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Mo.

The Clay Cooper Theatre on the Branson Strip welcomes the four-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, two-time Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer in a showcase of Bradshaw's all-around talent from his dynamic singing ability, endearing personality and charisma to stage a memorable show.

"The Terry Bradshaw Show" promises to take Branson audiences on a wild and heartfelt ride down memory lane as Bradshaw revisits pivotal moments in his career and life, on and off the field, exploring his ventures as a gospel and country singer, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author and breeder of championship quarter horses.

Bradshaw joined "FOX NFL Sunday" as cohost and analyst with the show's inception in 1994. He's won multiple Emmy Awards as a broadcaster and in recent years starred for two seasons in E!'s "The Bradshaw Bunch," a reality show portraying adventures with his family. In season two, episode 13, "Music City Memories," the family traveled to Nashville where Bradshaw and his daughter, Rachel, took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in a special duet "Father's Day" performance.

Bradshaw uses music, colorful stories and honest reflections in presenting stories from his personal life that started out growing up in Louisiana and reflections of his Super Bowl championship years in 1975, 1976, 1978 and 1979 as quarterback for the Steelers to starring roles in movie and television, such as "Failure to Launch," "Father Figures," "Better Late than Never" and "The Masked Singer," on to his family's reality show, as well as his nearly 30-year career as an Emmy Award-winning cohost and analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, and more.

Bradshaw has the distinction of being the only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Following its successful premiere on the Las Vegas Strip, "The Terry Bradshaw Show" has toured nationwide, giving fans insight into Bradshaw's personal account of his storied life.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to Branson and the show I love performing," Bradshaw stated in a press release. "It's a high energy sing-fest, where we usually perform seven to nine songs and I share some pretty legendary stories of my life -- always with a lot of love and humor."

The scheduled shows feature a 70-minute production. Prices start at $50 and are now available for purchase on The Clay Cooper Theater's website, box office and by phone at 417-332-2529.

Behind the scenes, "The Terry Bradshaw Show" includes musical direction by Smokin' Joe Escriba. The show was written by Jon Macks with original songs by David Goldsmith and John Kavanaugh.