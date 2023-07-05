COLUMN: Enjoying Life with my Brother

We hit the road again, but this time it was a short trip. We were called by the denominational leaders and asked to talk with chaplains, both military and civilian, about writing their stories. Not that I would write them, but to talk with them about the process of writing them.

"Where will the conference be?" was my first question.

"Gatlinburg, Tennessee." I said yes.

The first thing I did was to call my brother Paul in Indiana and ask him to co-teach with me.

"You know all there is to it. Why should I use part of your time to do what you can do?"

"Paul, I know the material, but you are much more fun than I am. Not only that, I'm a community chaplain and can relate to the civilian chaplains, but you, as a retired US Army chaplain with the rank of colonel, can relate to the military chaplains. So just say, 'yes' and let's plan on it."

He couldn't fight the logic and said 'yes.' Then he asked, "Am I still invited to the Siloam Springs Writers Guild Summer Conference?"

"Of course, brother. You'll be my keynote speaker. John McPherson – president of the Poet's Roundtable of Arkansas (PRA) – and Sharon Gibson, a well-known author and writer's coach, will be on the ticket with you. Don't forget, the date is July 22."

The second thing to do was to make plans for what I would be teaching in Gatlinburg, so I jotted down notes about the process of writing a book. I then decided to convert the notes into a booklet and titled it, "Publish Your Book the Easy and Inexpensive Way."

Anyone who writes a book or booklet needs to have it checked by someone else, so I sent it to Paul. He made 5 suggestions, I accepted 4 of them (author's prerogative), and published it.

I then sent a copy to the chaplain's endorser for the denomination to look over. He loved it and ordered a box of them right away saying, "I want to give a copy to each of my chaplains."

We converged in Gatlinburg on Sunday, June 18, and finalized our plans for the week. Paul and I would share the stage and interact with the people as we shared the presentation in a free-flowing manner.

Well, we thought we finalized the plans. But we had so much fun teaching, explaining the process, and interacting with the chaplains and their wives, that we didn't stay with the script. But it was okay! We covered the material much more fluidly and dynamically than we would have otherwise, and everyone attending our sessions had a great time. (They not only told us they did, but they went to the denominational leaders and told them.)

The main problem is we've now been asked to give the presentation to several other groups in the near future. However, because the requests are too close together, Paul and I will have to give our own presentations by ourselves. But that's okay, too, because we'll most likely add each other's notes to our own and keep a semblance of the camaraderie we had in Gatlinburg.

But I've got to say this: more important than teaching a convention of people about writing books was the tremendous joy I had in sharing the event with my brother. He is eight years younger than I am, we've been prayer partners since he was in college, and we've always had a great relationship.

I'm known for my laughter and fun-loving attitude, but I don't flow or interact with people as well as Paul does. I love him and also admire him for his ability to teach more dynamically than I can.

As I mentioned above, my brother, Dr. Paul Linzey, Chaplain, Colonel in the US Army (Retired) will be our keynote speaker at the Siloam Springs Writers Guild's 5th Summer Writer's Conference, and you won't want to miss it. His first presentation will be titled, "Mission or Muse: What drives you to Write?" His second presentation will be titled, "The Three Amigos of Communications."

This meeting will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 22, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Rd., Siloam Springs, AR 72761. Email: [email protected] Web: www.sswritersguild.org. Phone: (479) 228-3627

I'm looking forward to seeing you.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor, speaker, and president of the Siloam Springs Writers Guild. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com.