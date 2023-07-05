Dream emerges from ‘Red Dirt’

LINCOLN -- Young boys daydream about unearthing some sort of treasured toy out of the dirt, and when that happens 29 years later, it's just as memorable.

As a 1-year-old, Hunter Sullivan never knew a 1965 Chevy C-10 short box stepside pickup that would become his "project vehicle" would be parked, waiting for him to pluck it out of Texas' "Red Dirt."

He'd grow up, learn mechanics from his dad, Luke Sullivan, and become a father himself before acquiring a 1965 Chevy C-10 short box stepside pickup that fascinates his six-year-old son, Gideon.

"I was raised in Lincoln. I've been around here most of my life," Luke said during the 2023 Chicken Rod Nationals car show held at Lincoln Square on Saturday.

Luke passed his love for automobiles on down to Hunter.

Hunter's sister settled near Midland, Texas, a 615-mile drive from Lincoln, almost straight southwest. Her neighbor owned the 1965 Chevy C-10 pickup, which set still for so long it started to sink into the topsoil.

According to the Texas Almanac, surface drainage is moderate to rapid while brush control, wind erosion, low fertility and lack of soil moisture pose major soil-management problems across Texas' "rolling plains."

Some scientists dubbed the area "Red Plains" due to the outcrops of red beds, geologic materials and associated reddish soils coloring the landscape.

The white wall pickup tires, common from the sixties, sank at least six inches into the Texas topsoil, which may have a limestone sub-layer in places.

Hunter's journey to reclaim the pickup played out like something out of Native American oral history or the Biblical account of Pharaoh's daughter naming her adopted son, Moses, "Because I drew him out of the water," as recorded in Exodus 2:10.

Rats or mice devoured the portion of the bench seat, stripping it down to the wire frame where the driver sits. Remnants of the seat covered the floor,

Cosmetically there were issues, the windshield was cracked, the driver's side mirror missing and the front bumper absorbed enough dust it looked like part of the Texas landscape.

Undaunted Luke and Hunter took on the restoration project.

"We found it in Texas and pulled it out of the red dirt," Hunter said. "It was buried about six inches. It's been sitting basically my whole lifetime. I was born in 1992."

Rust affected the latches but the Sullivans didn't let that deter them.

"It took a minute to get that hood open," Luke said.

Salt spots are a concern in some areas in Texas' "Rolling plains," and fittingly Hunter received an award for "Most Rust" during the 2023 Chicken Rod Nationals.

Ironically an "igloo style" dog house had been tossed in the box; not that Texas is noted for extreme cold but there might be windstorms blowing dirt and hailstones generated by thunderstorms that a dog might want to take shelter from.

Hunter changed the oil, replaced the spark plug wires and brought the 1965 Chevy C-10 to Lincoln's 12th annual Chicken Rod Nationals, still without a driver's side mirror and with the front bumper still bearing the color of a Texas landscape.

He didn't have to have everything picture perfect, just get on the road to win the "Best Unrestored" award at the 12th annual show sponsored by Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce.