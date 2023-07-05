Eyes on traditional homelands, vision to guide future pursuits

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- There may be no better method for 10 Cherokee bicyclists who participated in the 2023 "Remember the Removal" Bike Ride to connect with the past while gaining clarity and vision.

The Oklahoma group included Faith Springwater, 19, of Tahlequah, Amaiya Bearpaw, 22, of Jay, Mattie Berry, 18, of Warner, Kenzie Snell, 19, of Park Hill, and Samantha Cavin, 18, of Pryor, plus Eastern Band cyclists from North Carolina included Nelson Lambert, 35, of Birdtown Community, Destiny Mills, 20, of Wolftown Community, Sunshine Parker, 40, of Yelllowhill Community, Rae Queen, 42, of Big Cove Community, and Venita Wolfe, 47, of Big Cove Community.

Together they finished their 950-mile journey retracing the northern route of "The Trail of Tears" on Friday, June 23 with a homecoming ceremony in the capital of the Cherokee Nation at Tahlequah, Okla.

President Andrew Jackson's "Forced Removal" policy represented an injustice that can't be gauged without examining both the ecological impact after the Cherokee were stripped of their homelands and their utter deprivation of an abundance of natural resources that represented their livelihood -- all for the sake of drumming up voter support.

Taking Away Food Sources

Sarah H. Hill, author of the "Cherokee Removal From Georgia," published in 2005 as a joint effort between the National Park Service and the Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division, lists chestnut, white oak, and hickory as mainstays of the Cherokee ancestral homelands.

From this bountiful forest, Cherokee women produced flat loaves of chestnut bread that Hill describes as "enormous."

The Cherokee prized chestnut as a favorite food and spent winter evenings shelling them around a common fire.

While sharing a typical meal, each family might savor the taste of Virginia pine, sweet gum, dogwood, wrapped as individual servings enclosed within corn shucks, a tradition that's not altogether lost, but according to Hill, maintained among the Eastern Band of Cherokee of North Carolina.

The Cherokee maximized the natural world around them, drawing food, water, healing, shelter, clothing and items that could be used for engaging in commerce from their environment.

The Creator provided a vast less inventory of plants, animals, insects, birds, reptiles, and amphibians from which they manufactured tools, weapons, furniture, structures, clothing and trade goods.

Knowing what to look for in the landscape and how to use it empowered a sustainable civilization, capable of creating such diverse household needs such as wasp soup, bloodroot dye, sassafras tea and turtle- shell rattles mentioned in Hill's catalog of Cherokee culture.

Jackson's Political Pillaging

Al Gore wasn't the first Democrat to leverage "climate change" as a political tool. That distinction belongs to Jackson.

The Cherokee Nation controlled an area more than 6,000 square miles, and Jackson, who ran successfully as a Democrat in 1828, perceived an opportunity to usurp their wealth and redistribute Cherokee homes, lands, livestock and possessions to settlers by lottery as a means of getting reelected in 1832.

Gold had been discovered in Cherokee lands and Jackson, the State of Georgia and settlers all coveted it, along with the Cherokee Nation's wealth, so Jackson arranged for a climate change by driving an estimated 16,000 Cherokees from Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Nearly 4,000 Cherokee perished during Jackson's "Nazi-style" roundup, "concentration camp" type incarceration in open air stockades, which forced the people to stand almost on top of each other, before their eventual removal.

According to the 1835 Cherokee census, 8,936 Cherokees lived within the chartered limits of Georgia, along with 776 African-American slaves and 68 intermarried whites.

Hill reported gold mining in the aftermath of Jackson's Forced Removal resulted in massive colluviation of the stream bottoms and springs. Through a combination of erosion, deflation, and colluviation many archaeological sites the NPS and Georgia Dept. of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division sought to examine had been destroyed.

Cherokee Nation Rebirth

In his new book, "Gameness: Land on Your Feet, Not on Your Feelings," licensed counselor and family therapist David Dennis evaluates some of the same perspectives that empowered the Cherokee to reemerge as a nation, even after enduring a second, albeit shorter "forced removal" after the Civil War from Arkansas to Oklahoma as punishment for siding with the Confederacy.

"How would you play a game that you knew you couldn't lose?" Dennis asks in his book. "That anticipation of success is an example of gameness, and it is always a game-changer. It shifts your perspective, which in turn provides you with a fresh new sense of confidence, purpose, and motivation."

The cyclists began the memorial ride in New Echota, Georgia, on June 5 and traveled through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma before they were welcomed back at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah.

"I am a firm believer in our Cherokee people and our ability to persevere and overcome any obstacle we face when we stand united. The 'Remember the Removal' Bike Ride embodies that each year," said Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner during the June 23 ceremony.

Warner noted the cyclists traveled nearly 1,000 miles to pay homage to their ancestors, learn more about some of the worst tragedy in the history of the Cherokee Nation and demonstrate to the world that Cherokees are still resilient and strong as ever.

Life-Changing Bike Ride

The ride wasn't easy, testing both the physical and mental capabilities of the cyclists as they traveled through rain, sunshine, heat and hilly terrain – sometimes pedaling up to 60 miles in a single day.

"This is an experience that I'll take with me for the rest of my life," Springwater said. "I've learned so much about my heritage. And from a mental and emotional standpoint, I've only gotten stronger from this experience. Just learning everything about my ancestors and my heritage, it means the world to me. I couldn't be more proud of this team of cyclists for the hard work and resilience we showed."

The ride's inaugural event was held in 1984 to illustrate the hardships that Cherokee people faced. Hundreds of friends and family from the Cherokee Nation and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians turn out annually to greet each group of cyclists as they enter Tahlequah.

"Finally making it back to Tahlequah after weeks of cycling was a surreal feeling. I've never been so happy to be back here and surrounded by family and friends," Bearpaw said. "I'm just trying to let all of the emotions sink in because this experience was such a challenging and memorable journey with so many ups and downs. I'm proud that I will be able to share my experience on the bike ride with my family and the generations to come. I can honestly say that I've come out of this bike ride with a brand-new perspective."

Submitted photo/Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner speaks during the return ceremony for 10 Cherokee "Remember the Removal" bicyclist held at the Peace Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah, Okla. on Friday, June 23, 2023, in which families were reunited with the riders.

