Farmington pastor speaks against book bans





FARMINGTON — The Rev. Annie Lankford, pastor of Farmington United Methodist Church, addressed the School Board last week and asked them to reject any requests from those who want to ban books in school libraries.

Lankford submitted a written request to be on the agenda during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. She was given five minutes to speak. The board does not respond to any comments made but can take them under advisement.

Lankfork, who has been the church’s pastor since July 1, 2022, told board members she is a licensed attorney, practicing mostly in Little Rock, and lived in Little Rock for 26 years.

“I love Farmington. I love the school system,” Lankford said at the June 26 meeting.

She said her youngest daughter will be in 8th grade this year and struggled in school in Little Rock until she came to Farmington. Her daughter has thrived at the junior high school and the town and school have been an answer to prayers, Lankford said.

“So you can imagine my dismay when I learned there are individuals who are attempting to ban books in the school libraries. Book banning is the most widespread form of censorship in the United States. But I never thought we would be dealing with that here in Farmington, Ark., in 2023,” Lankford said.

She added, “Imposing information restraints on a free people is far more dangerous than any ideas that may be expressed in that information.”

Lankford said she prides herself on raising four grown children who are well-read and can think for themselves. She said she doesn’t always agree with them but their exposure to different viewpoints, cultures and literature is what has made them, in part, successful and able to be independent thinking adults.

Democracy is about the free flow of information and ideas to produce individuals capable of thinking for themselves, and Lankford said she is worried because the country’s democracy is being challenged on many levels.

“Limiting the information available to the masses, or only allowing a certain ideology or type of information, goes against the very principles the United States was founded upon,” she told board members.

Censorship allows one small group to control the narrative over others, she said, noting that having a wealth of books from various lifestyles and perspectives allows “marginalized groups to feel connected in a world that already overlooks them.”

She pointed out the district has trained librarians who select books with many perspectives in mind and also follow guidelines set out in the district handbook.

Books that individuals are seeking to ban, Lankford said, have met the criteria laid out by the district. If the school board removes any books from library shelves, that limits students’ and parents’ ability to stay informed and exposed to different experiences and opinions, she said.

“I hope that you will reject the request to ban any books that currently reside in our school libraries, as my daughter’s future relies on her ability to be able to learn from all perspectives and banning such books tells me that I am not capable of parenting,” Lankford said in closing her remarks.

Lankford was responding to comments and actions that have taken place in Farmington School Board meetings during the past three months.

In May, three parents addressed board members with concerns about books in school libraries that have sexually explicit content, violence, push a certain agenda or blur boundaries.

In March and April, the board considered appeals from parent Atina King, who had asked the district to remove three books from the high school library because of reasons that included violence, sexual activities, profanity and inflammatory religious comments. A school committee recommended retaining all three books for students.

In March, the board unanimously voted to restrict two books in the high school library to students 17 years or older. In April, the board unanimously voted to keep a third book in the high school library for all students.

King in April said she was not trying to “ban” books, saying age restrictions are not book bans and the books are available online or in community public libraries. She has said she wants the libraries to have books that are appropriate for the ages of the children in that school.

In action items, the board re-elected Travis Warren as president for the next year, Amy Hill as vice president and Lori Blew as secretary.

It approved 70 policy updates as recommended by the Arkansas School Boards Association. Superintendent Jon Laffoon said most of the policy changes are because of the new LEARNS Act for public education.

In addition, the board approved a new position on the salary schedule for classified employees. A certified nursing assistant will make $16.84 per hour.

It also approved a memorandum of understanding with NWA Community College for current enrollment courses for 2023-24. The school district has a reduced tuition rate for all concurrent courses.

Under personnel, the district hired eight classroom teachers: Jamie Willard, Keylon Cook (music), Evett Bran for Williams; Isaac Frost, Savannah Lyndon (agri), Karen Cross, Meagan Rogers (art), Jason McMullen for either the junior high and/or high school; Tracy Albright, Williams school nurse; three paraprofessionals and three for nutrition.

The board accepted four resignations that included teacher Chanly Shreve.












